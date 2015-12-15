Project Healthy Minds Announces the Creation of the Largest World Mental Health Day In-Person Event in New York City on October 10, 2022

Co-Founder of Bonobos and Author Andy Dunn; Television Personality, Model and Best-Selling Author Yolanda Hadid; Morning Brew Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Alex Lieberman and Others to be On-Site Sharing Their Stories in Support of World Mental Health Day

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Project Healthy Minds, a new millennial/Gen Z mental health tech non-profit, is creating a first-of-its-kind event designed to combat the stigma of mental health on World Mental Health Day (10/10/22) at New York’s iconic Hudson Yards. The day of programming includes SoulCycle charity rides, an Equinox Hotel sound bath meditative experience, fireside chats featuring leading cultural and business leaders in New York City, a public art exhibit, a film screening, retail giveback campaigns, and more.





Motivated by the 615 million people worldwide living with a mental health condition and the U.S. Surgeon General’s call to action in his recent landmark Advisory on Youth Mental Health for community organizations to educate the public on mental health, Project Healthy Minds was driven to reimagine mental health programming in a brand new way.

Project Healthy Minds and Related Companies will partner through 2022 and beyond to support mental health awareness and advance access to mental health resources.

“In an era marked by unprecedented isolation and loneliness, I cannot imagine a more urgent moment for a community to engage in collective action on mental health. This year, Project Healthy Minds is ‘taking over’ Hudson Yards for World Mental Health Day – bringing together cultural and business leaders, residents who live there, employees who work there, and tourists who shop there – to destigmatize mental health in a day-long series of events,” said Phillip Schermer, Founder & CEO of Project Healthy Minds. “Look at every other major social issue and you have a cultural event that celebrates making progress on that topic – Pride for LGBTQ+ rights, Broadway Cares for the fight against HIV/AIDS, Race for the Cure to battle breast cancer. For years, New York City has been missing a flagship event that organizes the community in support of mental health. Those days are gone. This is the beginning of a new era, led by Project Healthy Minds.”

Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Takeover of Hudson Yards Schedule of Events (10/10/22) 7:30 a.m. SoulCycle Charity Ride in the Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens with Sam Y. Registration is available here. 7:30 a.m. Sound Bath Meditation in the Equinox Hotel with Franck Raharinosy and Viktoryia Kukandzina. 8:30 a.m. SoulCycle Charity Ride in the Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens with Victoria Brown. Registration is available here. 2:00 p.m. Fireside Chat with Yolanda Hadid, Health and Wellness Advocate, Television Personality, Model, Author of “Believe Me,” Mother of Gigi, Bella and Anwar and Oma to Khai. Located on Level 4 of The Shops at Hudson Yards. Registration is available here. 2:00 p.m. Charity Pickleball Matches with CityPickle outside in Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens. 3:30 p.m. Fireside Chat with Andy Dunn, Co-Founder of Bonobos and Author of “Burn Rate: Launching a Startup and Losing My Mind” and Alex Lieberman, Co-Founder of Morning Brew and Host of “Founder’s Journal” and “Imposters.” Moderated by Nora Ali, Media Entrepreneur and Host of Morning Brew’s “Business Casual” podcast. Located on Level 4 of The Shops at Hudson Yards. Registration is available here. 5:00 p.m. Screening of Canons Project, a stunning documentary imagined by MacArthur Grant Recipient and founder of Young People’s Chorus, Francisco J. Núñez, uses music, dance and cinematography to celebrate the creative resilience of children throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The screening will take place on the Big Screen at Backyard at Hudson Yards on the Public Square and Gardens and will be followed by a Q&A with Núñez and Christina Maxwell, Director of Related Companies. No registration is required.

Throughout the day, a percentage of sales at select businesses at Hudson Yards will be donated to World Mental Health Day. Supporters include Cremieux, Equinox Hotels, Hudson Yards Grill, Peak, Rudsak, Shake Shack, SoulCycle, Sweetgreen, and more.

“It is an honor to partner with Project Healthy Minds to introduce this incredible platform to our colleagues and neighbors, provide resources and help destigmatize mental health,” said Stacey Feder, Chief Marketing Officer, Hudson Yards at Related Companies. “This collaboration between Project Healthy Minds at Hudson Yards provides an unprecedented education platform to present events, gatherings and discussions on important challenges that are facing us as individuals and our society at large. This Monday, we mark the biggest gathering for World Mental Health Day at Hudson Yards but we are excited for the future since this collaboration will continue for years ahead.”

To learn more about Project Healthy Minds, visit projecthealthyminds.com or follow them on Instagram at @projecthealthyminds and Twitter at @projhealthymind.

ABOUT PROJECT HEALTHY MINDS

Project Healthy Minds is a millennial-driven non-profit startup focused on tackling one of the defining issues of our generation: the growing mental health crisis. Project Healthy Minds is building the world’s first digital mental health marketplace to democratize access to life-changing services, partnering with public figures to destigmatize mental health, and creating the first national standards for businesses to better support employee mental health.

ABOUT RELATED COMPANIES

Related Companies is a global real estate and lifestyle company defined by innovation and the most prominent privately-owned real estate firm in the United States. Formed 50 years ago, Related is one of the largest private owners and preservationists of affordable housing in the U.S. and a fully integrated, highly diversified industry leader with experience in virtually every aspect of development, acquisition, management, finance, marketing, and sales. Headquartered in New York City, Related has offices and major developments in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, West Palm Beach, Miami, Washington, D.C., Abu Dhabi and London, and boasts a team of approximately 4,000 professionals. With over $60 billion in assets owned or under development including the 28-acre Hudson Yards neighborhood on Manhattan’s West Side, The Square in Downtown West Palm Beach, The Grand LA and Related Santa Clara in California and The 78 in Chicago. Related was named to Fast Company Magazine’s list of the 50 Most Innovative Companies in the World. For more information about Related, please visit www.related.com.

