Rivelin Robotics Wins Prestigious Formnext Start-Up Challenge

(Sheffield, UK. 20th October, 2022.) Rivelin Robotics is delighted to announce that it has been named among the winners of the Formnext Start-up Challenge for 2022. Organised by Mesago Messe Frankfurt as part of the annual Formnext event, this is the eighth edition of the start-up challenge which sees UK-based Rivelin Robotics chosen alongside other international start-up companies Photosynthetic (Netherlands), SphereCube (Italy), Alpha Powders (Poland) and Lattice Medical (France).

Robert Bush, CEO of Rivelin Robotics commented on the accolade: “It is both thrilling and encouraging to have the work of the Rivelin Robotics team recognized in this way. We have been working tirelessly to develop and demonstrably prove our solution for automated post processing of metal parts. We are now in a position where we can do just that and we can’t wait to show visitors at Formnext how far we have come and the solutions that we can offer them for their metal AM production applications.”

Rivelin Robotics will be exhibiting at Formnext (Hall 12.0, Stand B41) and showcasing its dedicated solution for the automated, fast and reliable post-processing of metal AM parts and components. For many such applications, post-processing contributes upwards of 30% of unit cost per part. For support removal and targeted finishing, Rivelin has developed NetShape Robots, driven by the NetShape control software which uses both machine learning and traditional deterministic control theory. The result is an automated support removal and finishing solution that provides a 90% reduction in costs that result from poor quality, and the reduction of human risk and variability.

Sascha F Wenzler, vice president of Formnext at organiser Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH, commented on the formal announcement of the winners: “Every year, the start-ups in the AM industry take technology and application innovations to the next level and continue to impress with the rising quality of their developments and business planning. Once again, these companies have showcased the great potential of this industry, highlighting the fact that the sector produces significant developments that, in the future, will influence our industry, medicine, and other areas of life.”

The Formnext Start-up Challenge recognises companies that are no older than five years for innovative and viable business ideas. Its judging panel consists of prominent representatives from industry, science, media, and investment.

As a winner of the 2022 Start-up Challenge Rivelin Robotics will be presenting at the Formnext Pitchnext event on Tuesday, November 15.



Robert Bush, concluded: “We are really looking forward to making new contacts and developing new business relationships at Formnext. We welcome all interested parties looking for automated metal post processing solutions and will be available at the Pitchnext event as well as throughout the week on our stand.”

CONTACT:

RIVELIN ROBOTICS

t. +44 (0)114 700 3984

e. [email protected]

w. www.rivelinrobotics.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

PYL ASSOCIATES

t. +44 (0)7712 891070

e. [email protected]

w. www.pylassociates.com