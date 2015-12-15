Rubrik Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; Announces Integration with Microsoft Sentinel to Deliver Multi-Cloud Data Security

Latest security integrations align Security & IT Operations teams with new Data Security Risk Insights to accelerate cyber investigations and enable faster recovery from cyber attacks

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubrik , the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing cyber threats. The nomination was as a result of Rubrik unveiling a new integration with Microsoft Sentinel, providing Data Risk Insights that give security operations teams a better view from the inside out to accelerate security investigations for rapid recovery in the event of a cyber attack. Now, Rubrik’s participation in MISA and integration with Microsoft Sentinel help ensure joint Rubrik and Microsoft customers can benefit from future data observability innovations.

The new integration with Microsoft Sentinel helps Security and IT Operations to work together by providing both groups a common view of data risks and threats. This allows users to recover quickly and confidently with malware-free backups to restore critical operations that keep businesses up and running. Rubrik complements Microsoft’s perimeter security, cloud security, and threat detection tools with comprehensive data security that safeguards data so it can be readily available for recovery. The integration with Microsoft Sentinel automates investigations in the event of an attack by allowing Security and IT Operations to:

Understand the scope and root cause of an attack more quickly and thoroughly

Prevent malware reinfection and easily identify the last known malware-free backup to restore

Trigger a recovery from Microsoft Sentinel, with pre-built workflows to enable faster remediation efforts

“Rubrik’s mission is to secure the world’s data. Combining our data risk insights with Microsoft’s suite of security services gives Security and IT Ops teams a holistic view so they can achieve business resilience against cyberattacks and operational disruptions,” said Dan Rogers, President of Rubrik. “Using Rubrik’s unique data observability capabilities to monitor data risks and data recovery capabilities to respond to attacks, we enable customers to secure and recover data, wherever it lives, across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS environments. We are proud to be a part of MISA, as it further validates Rubrik’s pioneering data security capabilities and underscores our ability to help protect our mutual customers’ security environments.”

“We believe that by coming together as a community to innovate, build strategies, and share knowledge, we empower ourselves and our customers as defenders. That’s why MISA is such a vital part of our mission. Together with our partners like Rubrik we can turn obstacles into innovation and embrace today’s challenges as an opportunity to build a better, safer world for all,” said Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Microsoft Security.

Rubrik’s integration with Microsoft Sentinel and the MISA nomination is an extension of the companies’ long-standing strategic relationship and follows Microsoft’s equity investment in Rubrik in August 2021. This builds on Rubrik’s unveiling of Rubrik Cloud Vault , an isolated cloud vault service for critical data, as well as the announcement of Rubrik’s expanded Ransomware Recovery Warranty, offering eligible customers using Rubrik Cloud Vault, built on Microsoft Azure, the assurance that Rubrik will pay up to 5 million dollars in recovery incident expenses, in the event a customer is unable to recover customer data protected by Rubrik.

The Rubrik and Microsoft Sentinel integration is available now. To learn more, visit the Rubrik and Microsoft Sentinel solution page and request a demo . Also, join us during our virtual breakout session at Microsoft Ignite to hear how Rubrik and Microsoft are coming together to protect against the evolving cyber security landscape and what these advancements mean for your organization.

About Rubrik

Rubrik is a cybersecurity company, and our mission is to secure the world’s data. We pioneered Zero Trust Data Security™ to help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter and Rubrik, Inc. on LinkedIn.

Contact

Kelsey Shively

Sr. Director of Global Communications, Rubrik

[email protected]