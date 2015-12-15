SADA Further Enables Web3 and Digital Assets for Customers by Accepting Crypto Payment Services

SADA bolsters payment model with acceptance of digital currencies, reducing barriers to entry for the Web3 community and emerging organizations innovating in the digital assets space to harness the power of Google Cloud

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SADA , a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Partner, today announced that it has begun accepting payments in cryptocurrency. With this offering, SADA is paving the way to improve access for companies who engage with blockchain ecosystems and transactions to transform their businesses through the power of Google Cloud.

Web3 ecosystems and digital asset organizations are rapidly gaining adoption in every industry. According to research from Market Research Future , the Web3.0 blockchain technology sector will be worth more than six trillion dollars in 2023, and Web3 will continue to grow at a CAGR of 44.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The digital asset and broader Web3 community continue to grow, and SADA is aligning its business for the economic future of digital payments. SADA is providing additional avenues for a wide range of clients to utilize Google Cloud services, offering customers the flexibility to pay in currencies within their treasury portfolio and garner benefits including increased security, traceability, and audibility of their payments. Accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment will lower the burden on financial teams within the Web3 and digital assets community for cleaner and faster accounting.

“SADA began engaging with emerging Web3 and digital asset providers several years ago. As we’ve matured our approach and use new tools, platforms, and systems, this is the next step in SADA’s journey towards supporting and enabling our existing and emerging innovation community,” said David Carter, Director of Digital Assets at SADA. “By offering cryptocurrency as a form of payment, we’re able to better partner with a vast range of organizations that need to scale and decentralize their platforms. SADA’s experience in transformation will be critical as the Web3 digital asset landscape evolves.”

An award-winning Google Cloud Partner with multiple specializations, SADA mobilizes Google Cloud to meet any business objective head-on, no matter the challenge. Whether to boost productivity and collaboration, accelerate innovation, increase efficiency and agility, build cloud-native applications, better protect businesses from cyber threats, or make the most of data, SADA helps companies execute their most ambitious strategies through a deep understanding of cloud technology’s best practices.

Current customers interested in making payments via cryptocurrency can work with their SADA account representative to learn more about the new offering.

In this expert panel, attendees will get insight into how to ensure their blockchain strategy puts fundamentals first and avoids distractions as they transform and scale their business.

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services, empowering people to transform their work, organizations, and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships, and service excellence. A five-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year award recipient, SADA has achieved numerous accolades, including the 2021 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the year – North America, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies 15 times, and Inc. Magazine’s list of Best Workplaces three years in a row. Learn more at www.sada.com.

