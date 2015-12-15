Sam’s Club Poised to Capture Bigger Share of Photo and Printing Customization Business

New offerings include customized apparel and enhanced photo capabilities, as well as professional photography partnership with Shoott

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sam’s Club today launched its expanded Photo and Customization Services, giving its members access to professional photographers, enhanced photo printing services, as well as made-to-order apparel and home goods, making Sam’s Club the first to do so in the warehouse space. The new online member experience, powered by Amaze Software, includes updated product editors, AI-enabled technology, and a trend-reactive personalized product library that shortens design and creation time allowing members to purchase what they’re looking for, faster. Additionally, Sam’s Club has partnered with Shoott to provide members the convenience of finding and booking local photographers to capture life’s special moments easily.

“We’re creating experiences and offerings that allow us to revolutionize the photo and customization category at retail for our members,” said Charles Moore II, Omni Senior Merchandising Director, Photo and Customization, Sam’s Club. “With partners like Amaze Software and Shoott, we’re positioned to transform our services into a next-gen personalized product and photo shopping experience. Knowing our members can capture and make memories in a flash is exciting.”

Photo Services

Convenience is something Sam’s Club members expect, and this new platform is not only convenient but fast. The enhanced photo editing design tools enable speed and convenience for the user, taking only 30 seconds to four minutes to edit and layout up to 50 images following photo upload.

Sam’s Club has also entered into the first retail partnership with Shoott, a female-led company focused on making professional photography more affordable and accessible. Shoott services will initially be available in 60 cities beginning today with plans to expand to additional markets in the future. To mark the partnership, Shoott is offering Sam’s Club members up to 65% off total retail value as part of its holiday promotion.

“Shoott’s mission is to provide an ‘affordable luxury’ photo service that helps families all over the U.S. get amazing photos,” said Shoott CEO and co-founder Jenifer Tsay. “We’re so excited about the photo products that Sam’s Club offers to help transform Shoott’s digital photos into premium photo products that families can cherish forever.”

Prioritizing Personalization

Sam’s Club’s ambition is to create the most versatile platform in the market for customizable products. So, ahead of the holiday season, Sam’s Club is taking its personalization offering to a new level by adding apparel.

Customizable holiday sweaters allow members to personalize clothing for friends and family – taking full advantage of the ugly holiday sweater trend. The new service, which will include seasonal offerings in the future, gives members access to templated designs they can personalize.

“We’re looking closely at customization and laying the groundwork to set Sam’s Club up as a destination for quality personalized items that you can customize for less,” said Moore. “The entire services team works every day to deliver more value to our members inside the club and online with expanded offerings that deliver additional benefits to our members.”

For more information on Sam’s Club Photo and Customization Services, visit samsclub.com.

About Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 39th year, Sam’s Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member’s Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets.

