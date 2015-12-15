Schneider recognized with FreightTech 100 Award for fifth consecutive year

Carrier recognized by FreightWaves for innovations benefiting customers and drivers

GREEN BAY, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is honored to be recognized for the company’s innovation in the FreightWaves FreightTech 100 for the fifth consecutive year.

Schneider’s freight technology and innovation for shippers, carriers and drivers automates processes, enables visibility and delivers powerful insights to maximize efficiency on every shipment.

“We are pleased to be recognized by FreightWaves for our dedication to improving operations, driver safety and sustainability efforts,” said Schneider Executive President and Chief Innovation and Technology Officer Shaleen Devgun. “Schneider is a proven leader in developing cutting edge technical solutions and effectively integrates leading capabilities to continue to meet our stakeholders’ ever-evolving needs.”

Schneider has made ground-breaking investments that speed up the pace of the industry. Recently, working with ChemDirect, a leading B2B online marketplace for specialty chemicals shippers. Furthermore, the transportation leader has expanded its Schneider FreightPower® power offering for bulk shippers – a first-of-its-kind digital marketplace offering for the bulk segment. With investments in technology platforms and digital solutions, Schneider is staying ahead of customer, shipper and associate’s needs.

For drivers and the motoring public, Schneider’s investments in technology improves safety through collision mitigation systems, stability control and onboard cameras.

Schneider is also focused on developing capabilities and technologies that improve its own sustainability and help customers achieve their sustainability objectives. The company is at the forefront of piloting and soon integrating battery electric trucks and exploring autonomous technologies. Through, the use of AI-powered data analysis and automation, Schneider takes the information collected to improve processes and routes, cutting out empty miles and giving customers visibility throughout the supply chain as well as insight into the most sustainable shipping option.

“Every day, we work to ensure the technologies being developed take into account real-world industry perspective, fit Schneider’s operations and meet customer needs,” said Schneider Vice President of IT Strategy, Planning and Architecture Brian Stuelpner. “Schneider is dedicated to innovation that creates value for the industry, consumers and businesses by moving freight as safely and efficiently as possible.”

To learn more about Schneider’s unique, innovative offerings, visit: https://schneider.com/company/about/innovation

