SELLAS Life Sciences’ Licensee, 3D Medicines, Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial in China of Galinpepimut-S

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS’’ or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced that 3D Medicines Inc., SELLAS’ licensee for the development and commercialization of its lead clinical candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, has dosed the first patient in its Phase 1 clinical trial in China of GPS (3D189 in China).

The Phase 1 clinical trial is an open-label, single-arm, multi-center study in patients with acute myeloid leukemia in complete response, or patients with multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma or higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome who have received at least first-line standard therapy and achieved a complete response or partial response. 3D Medicines plans to recruit fifteen patients for the study.

“The dosing of the first patient in 3D Medicines’ Phase 1 clinical trial for GPS, or 3D189, in China, marks an important milestone for GPS’ global clinical development. We are excited that 3D Medicines’ clinical program for GPS is proceeding on course, and we look forward to receiving the results from this study,” said Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD h.c., President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy and combination with other therapies to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. The Company is also developing GFH009, a small molecule, highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, which is licensed from GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc., for all therapeutic and diagnostic uses in the world outside of Greater China.

For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com .

About 3D Medicines Inc.

3D Medicines Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to help people with cancer live longer and better. Envisioning a future when cancer is managed as a chronic disease, 3D Medicines focuses on the development of differentiated next-generation immuno-oncology drugs, helping cancer patients live with prolonged survival time and a better quality of life. 3D Medicines has established a pipeline with both next-generation biological macromolecule and chemotherapeutic small-molecule drugs, as well as a professional team capable of global development, registration and commercialization operation.

For more information, please visit http://www.3d-medicines.com .

