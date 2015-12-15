Shattuck Labs to Present Updated Preclinical Data on Gamma Delta T Cell Engager (GADLEN) Platform Candidates at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting November 8-12

AUSTIN, TX & DURHAM, NC, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced it will present a poster on its bispecific Gamma Delta T Cell Engager (GADLEN) platform at SITC’s 37th Annual Meeting being held November 8th – 12th, 2022, virtually and in-person in Boston.

Presentation Details
Abstract Title: Antigen targeted butyrophilin heterodimer-based bispecific engagers induce Vγ9δ2+ T cell-mediated anti-tumor activity
Abstract Number: 1203
Presenters: Suresh de Silva, Ph.D., Vice President of Product Development at Shattuck Labs and Derek Franklin, Ph.D., Scientist III at Shattuck Labs
Date: November 10th
Location: Boston, MA
Poster Hall Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET

Further information about the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Meeting can be found at:
https://www.sitcancer.org/2022/home

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules with a single therapeutic. The company’s SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) program, which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 1 trials. A second product candidate, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors or lymphomas. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

The Company intends to use the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor Contact:
Conor Richardson
Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
[email protected]

