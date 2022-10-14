Sigma Computing Achieves Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery Designation

Designation allows business users to explore data inside Google Cloud’s BigQuery data warehouse and generate insights at high speeds

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sigma Computing (“Sigma”), the fast, intuitive-to-use alternative to traditional business intelligence (BI), today announced that its cloud-native, no-code data analytics platform has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery Designation. With BigQuery’s seamless integrations across G-Suite applications and Google Cloud services, Sigma for BigQuery allows for real-time analytics and insights against important data sources.

Sigma’s Workbooks, with its spreadsheet-like UI, enables data teams to balance collaboration and control by giving business users direct, yet guided, access to data housed inside BigQuery and the ability to independently conduct analyses without writing a single line of code. It also allows analytics engineers using Sigma to write SQL Views back to BigQuery, where they can easily be queried and reused to jump-start analyses and power visualizations across cloud data ecosystems.

Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery Designation is a partner integration validation program. As part of this initiative, Google Cloud engineering teams validated Sigma’s integration into BigQuery in a three-phase process that includes a series of data integration tests against benchmarks, partner collaboration to fill any gaps, and refinement of documentation for mutual customers.

By earning the designation, Sigma has proven its platform has met a core set of functionality and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery. The designation is a testament to the quality and reliability of Sigma on BigQuery, enabling customers to discover and have confidence that the Sigma products they use today work well with BigQuery or save time on evaluating them, if not already using. Additionally, involvement in the program strengthens Sigma’s relationship with Google Cloud engineering teams, offering more opportunities for greater collaboration on the development of joint roadmaps.

“Companies are working with a range of partners and applications alongside BigQuery to create new value with their data as they digitally transform their business,” said Ritika Suri, Director, Technology Partnerships, Google Cloud. “The Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery designation indicates that Sigma’s integration with BigQuery helps deliver excellent value and results for customers that are looking to drive data-driven decisions across their organization.”

“Receiving the Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery Designation reinforces Sigma’s dedication to improving customer experience and facilitating access to data analytics for business users in every industry at every department where data can lead to better business decisions,” said Jayanth Mysore, VP of Product, Sigma Computing. “As a Google Cloud partner, we’re thrilled that this designation further enhances our capabilities to serve both broad and industry-specific use cases across technology, financial services and industries that can benefit from easily accessing data.”

To learn more about Sigma’s expertise with Google Cloud, visit www.sigmacomputing.com.

About Sigma Computing

Sigma is the first and only cloud analytics and business intelligence solution empowering business teams to break free from the confines of the dashboard, explore live data independently, and make better, faster decisions. The award-winning platform capitalizes on the power of cloud data to combine data sources and analyze billions of rows of data instantly via an intuitive, spreadsheet interface for data analysis – no coding required. For a demo, trial, and to sign-up for Sigma today, visit www.sigmacomputing.com.

