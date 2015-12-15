Sigma Computing Named Business Intelligence Partner of the Year by Fivetran

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sigma Computing (“Sigma”), the fast, intuitive-to-use alternative to traditional business intelligence (BI), today announced it has been named Business Intelligence Partner of the Year by Fivetran, the global leader in modern data integration.

The award was announced today at Fivetran’s annual Partner Summit. The Fivetran partner awards, currently in their second year, recognize partners who went above and beyond in their contributions to Fivetran’s ecosystem.

Sigma places the power of an organization’s data directly in the hands of business users, enabling them to explore billions of rows of data and to freely drill down while applying their subject matter expertise for better decisions and outcomes. It not only provides live access to a company’s warehouse data in a simple spreadsheet-like interface, but it also allows users to collaborate and analyze data in real-time without limitations.

Fivetran enables organizations to continuously extract, load and transform data from different sources into their data warehouses. The rate at which Fivetran collects and processes data, combined with the ease, speed and accessibility of Sigma delivers the ultimate in self-service analytics for business users of all levels to make data-driven decisions using the freshest data available.

“Sigma is honored to be named Business Intelligence Partner of the Year by Fivetran,” said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma Computing. “Having both been built for the cloud, Fivetran and Sigma aim to create a future of work where everyone has direct access to their company’s data and is equipped with tools to easily understand the full context of issues at hand for better-informed and more impactful decision-making.”

“Fivetran and Sigma’s shared passion for widespread data accessibility and data-driven growth and decisions make for a perfect pair,” said Michael Bull, Director of Technology Alliances of Fivetran. “Our joint customers can access more data at faster rates and easily analyze said data without any limitations. Fivetran is excited to continue to deliver breakthrough innovation in the business intelligence space with Sigma.”

For more, visit www.sigmacomputing.com.

About Sigma Computing

Sigma is the only cloud analytics and business intelligence solution empowering business teams to break free from the confines of the dashboard, explore live data independently, and make better, faster decisions. The award-winning platform capitalizes on the power of cloud data warehouses to combine data sources and analyze billions of rows of data instantly via an intuitive, spreadsheet interface for data analysis – no coding required. Sigma automates workflows and balances data access with unparalleled data governance to make self-service data exploration available to everyone and safe for the first time. https://www.sigmacomputing.com.

About Fivetran

Fivetran is the global leader in modern data integration. Our mission is to make access to data as simple and reliable as electricity. Built for the cloud, Fivetran enables data teams to effortlessly centralize and transform data from hundreds of SaaS and on-prem data sources into high-performance cloud destinations. Fast-moving startups to the world’s largest companies use Fivetran to accelerate modern analytics and operational efficiency, fueling data-driven business growth. Fivetran is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit fivetran.com.

Contacts

SparkPR for Sigma Computing



[email protected]