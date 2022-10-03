Sprinklr Expands Research and Development Center in Singapore

The company will add more than 70 skilled professionals by 2025 to its Asia Pacific Headquarters

Leading companies in Singapore – including Changi Airport Group, StarHub, and Standard Chartered Singapore – are improving digital customer experiences with Sprinklr

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #CXM—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, announced today that the company will expand operations in Singapore. Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), Sprinklr plans to more than quadruple the size of the company’s Research and Development (R&D) Center to up to roughly 100 skilled professionals over the next 36 months.

By expanding its Singapore R&D center, Sprinklr will continue to strengthen the company’s position as the leading Unified-CXM provider, supporting brands in Singapore and Asia Pacific such as Standard Chartered Singapore, StarHub, and Changi Airport Group.

“Sprinklr’s R&D center expansion comes amid a broader demand for technology solutions and digital adoption across Asia. Singapore’s culture of innovation and globally competitive talent pool makes it well-placed to drive AI technology research to develop solutions for customers worldwide. We look forward to Sprinklr’s new technologies that will enrich our digital ecosystem,” said Chan Ih-Ming, Executive Director and Head, Digital Industry Singapore (DISG).

Researchers in Singapore will be at the forefront of evolving Sprinklr’s sophisticated AI technology that enables the largest brands in the world to manage customer experiences across 30+ digital channels and more than 170 languages.

“The shift to digital is inevitable. Consumers do everything on their mobile phones,” says Aalishaan Zaidi, Global Head, Personal Banking, Standard Chartered. “Sprinklr’s Unified-CXM platform helps us serve customers through their channels of choice, be it a chatbot, social platform, or messaging app, like WeChat or WhatsApp. We think omni-channel CX, coupled with AI and analytics, is the only way forward.”

“Sprinklr selected Singapore as the company’s Asia Pacific Headquarters in recognition of its position as a regional hub for technology, innovation, and business,” said Sprinklr Founder and CEO, Ragy Thomas. “Singapore provides Sprinklr access to an exceptional talent pool and serves as a gateway as we scale our business across the region.”

The company has already started recruiting and investing in engineers in the Singapore office to support Sprinklr operations and strategic growth across the globe.

