Sterling Trading Tech to Integrate QuantGate Opportunity Signals into Its Platform

Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 5, 2022) – QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the “QuantGate” or “Company“), an Artificial Intelligence (“AI“), Machine Learning (“ML“) SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider is pleased to announce that Sterling Trading Tech (“STT“), a leading provider of order management systems, risk and margin tools and trading platforms to the capital markets worldwide, integrating QuantGate’s technology into its trading platform.

QuantGate’s Opportunity Signal technology analyses 4 terabytes of capital market data every second to identify the best near-term trading opportunities. Sterling Trader® Pro users will have access to these opportunities directly through the platform as a widget add-on.

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets, providing trading platforms, OMS and risk products to its clients. With over 125 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 20 countries, STT provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs and is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service.

Govin Misir, CEO of QuantGate: “We are excited to be working with Sterling Trading Tech. Integrating our Opportunity Signal Technology into their flagship trading platform will introduce QuantGate’s technology to thousands of traders across the globe.”

“We are always looking to add new tools and educational services that can help our end users,” states Andrew Actman, Managing Director of Business Development. “The ground-breaking Opportunity Signal Technology is responsive to ever-changing market conditions and will be useful for our Sterling Trader® Pro retail and institutional traders.”

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly-traded fintech company operating for over ten years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Pilot Trading (www.pilottrading.co) is a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of QuantGate. Our core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and perfected for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling our valued clients to make better-informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient APIs, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, easily allow 3rd party integration for onboarding existing users and scaling globally.

