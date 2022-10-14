Stock Dads Unveils “Roadmap” for Traders of Any Experience Level

Chicago, Illinois–(Newsfile Corp. – October 17, 2022) – Stock Dads™, a premium Discord trading community that offers educational investing and trading services for working fathers, is providing a new program that systematically teaches participants how to trade stocks and options regardless of their initial experience level. This recent addition to their services titled, The Stock Dads™ Roadmap, gives consumers one-on-one mentorship from an experienced trader who develops a customized learning plan for each user based on their experience level and the amount of time they have to dedicate to learning this craft.

This personalized plan gives members a structured and organized outline of recommended tasks that are subject to their baseline level of experience with trading and using the Discord platform. As the student progresses, tasks will become increasingly more involved based on their improvement and ongoing assessments from their mentor.

The Stock Dads™ Roadmap is especially unique and valuable because of its focus on the mentorship aspect compared to similar services. One-on-one coaching is not widely available at this price point, according to DJ Brown, Founder, and Owner of Stock Dads™.

“Roadmap participants take a baseline survey that gives their mentor an understanding of their Discord proficiency and trading experience,” said Brown. “The mentor takes that information and formulates a custom plan designed specifically for that person and then encourages them to accomplish increasingly challenging tasks on their own so they learn in an organized, systematic, and sustainable manner. Every person’s Roadmap is different because everyone’s situation is different. It essentially squashes the one-size-fits-all approach and takes the guesswork out of the learning process. Rather than wandering around aimlessly on YouTube and consuming random information in a disorganized way, you can participate in the Roadmap and have your hand held by someone who’s been there and cares about your success. Nobody else does that.”

Stock Dads™ Roadmap

As a busy father with two children himself, Brown and his team designed the Roadmap to hold incredible value for anyone who wants to learn how to trade and invest without having to commit multiple hours per day. “It was thoughtfully and intentionally designed for working people who can’t sit and watch charts on their screens all day,” said Brown. “We designed the program to be manageable for people like me who have very little time spare. Being a father, working two full-time jobs, supporting a wife with health challenges, maintaining a social life, and still trying to have some time to myself is hard enough. If anyone think dads can spend hours a day learning how to do this stuff, they’re sadly mistaken. That’s exactly why we created the Roadmap approach which makes everything much more manageable.”

The Stock Dads™ team recognizes that our education system fails to adequately teach skills that assist folks in developing financial literacy. As one can assume, this is the reason that Stock Dads™ directs services to fathers. Equipping them with these necessary tools in a scalable and organized manner provides a realistic opportunity to pass this information down to their children and the generations that follow.

For more information on Stock Dads and their subscription plans, visit https://stockdads.com

Stock Dads™ Team

About:

Stock Dads, LLC is a Discord community and subscription service made up of professional stock traders, certified public accountants, and financial planners. Their mission is to provide accessible education, resources, and support to positively impact the financial well-being of future generations. This fully customizable service is designed for fathers who are intrigued by the idea of structured trading and investing but don’t necessarily have the time, or desire, to learn on their own.

Media Contact:

Chris Cheung

Stock Dads™

[email protected]

https://stockdads.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140790