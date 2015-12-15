Storm Alumnae Represent Storm Soccer Team in Upcoming Teqball Tournaments

Las Vegas, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – October 4, 2022) – The California Storm, a team of the WPSL league announces alumnae Carolyn Greco and her fiancé Frankie Diaz are representing the Storm team in the upcoming Teqball tournaments. The tournaments will be featured on ESPN 2, ESPN 3, and ESPN U and Eurosport. Currently Greco is ranked #1 in the world and is looking at defending that title.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8934/139340_image1.jpg

The California Storm players come from many different backgrounds. From current college standouts and college soccer team coaches to former National, distinguished, and world-wide recognized professional players. Each season players from around the world and local continue to choose the Storm. The Storm continues to play at the highest level in their league and offer high level coaching.

https://www.calstormsoccer.com/about-us

Boardsi is currently a “back of the jersey sponsor” and has been for the last season and a half. We are looking forward to watching and supporting these players through this journey and honored our name will be proudly displayed on the back of their jerseys. “We are proud to have Carolyn Greco and her fiancé Frankie Diaz traveling and competing in the tournament and look forward to watching them play and represent California Storm,” said Martin Rowinski (CEO of Boardsi).

Boardsi is a modern recruitment company, providing executives with advisory positions and companies with top talent. Through our advanced technology, human connection and private network we help revolutionize businesses and grow careers. The boardsi platform uses custom AI matching technology to make connections between executives and companies seamless. Our advanced technology mixed with meaningful human connection allows us to fill positions that are the right fit for the individual and directly benefit the company.

https://boardsi.com/about-us/

Contact Information:

Boardsi

Lisa Williams

[email protected]

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/139340_05724095648a186d_003full.jpg

Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8934/139340_05724095648a186d_004full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139340