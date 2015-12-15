The Most Popular Content In One Place: Shaw Stream Gives Shaw Fibre+ Internet Subscribers Access to Content Across Netflix, Hayu, Prime Video, YouTube, Tubi and More

The 4K Shaw Stream device can be added to Shaw Fibre+ Internet plans starting at only $5 per month

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shaw Communications Inc. today announced its launch of Shaw Stream, a new 4K device that allows Shaw Fibre+ Internet customers to access their favourite streaming apps in one place on their TV, and makes them easy to navigate with Shaw’s powerful voice remote. Separate streaming subscriptions required.

“Many of our customers consume the majority of their content through several different applications,” said Paul Deverell, President, Consumer, Shaw Communications. “While these apps have given us access to more TV shows, movies, music and other content than we could ever have imagined, the abundance of choice has also made it that much more difficult to choose what to watch or listen to, and where to find it.”

“With Shaw Stream and our award-winning voice remote, Shaw Fibre+ Internet customers can bring their streaming services together in one place – helping them get the most out of their subscriptions, and more easily and conveniently access and navigate multiple apps.”

Shaw Stream’s advanced, user-interface allows Shaw Fibre+ Internet customers to seamlessly access top streaming apps, including Netflix, Hayu, Prime Video, Tubi, YouTube as well as games and music apps, with more apps to be added in the coming months. Shaw Stream users will also have the ability to rent on-demand content through Shaw On Demand.

Shaw Stream’s sleek voice remote makes navigating the platform simple and straightforward, so customers spend less time searching, and more time watching, listening, and playing. And, with Shaw Fibre+ Internet, customers can rest assured they are getting Shaw’s best connectivity experience for video streaming.

Shaw Stream is available as an add-on to Shaw Fibre+ Internet plans, starting at $5 per month.

For more information on Shaw Stream, please visit shaw.ca/stream

