Tigo Energy Helps Solar Installer Achieve Australian Safety Standards at Mining Sites with Rapid Shutdown Technology

Tigo will present the growing trend of rapid shutdown requirements worldwide at All-Energy Australia Exhibition and Conference on October 27th, 2022.

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry’s leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today announced that its rapid shutdown and monitoring technology is now in use at a mining plant in New South Wales, Australia. Smart Commercial Solar, an installation and management company based in North Sydney, New South Wales, designed and deployed the ground-mount installation. Tigo will showcase this rapid shutdown technology in a CEC Masterclass session at the upcoming All-Energy conference in Melbourne, Australia, highlighting the evolution of solar safety standards and codes as solar matures worldwide.

“With Tigo, we get rapid shutdown technology as well as plug-and-play compatibility with all the inverters we use, and that made Tigo the obvious choice for the system we deployed for our mining customer,” said Anastasi Kotoros, chief marketing officer at Smart Commercial Solar. “These installations are a win for everyone involved: the mining operation has a safe solar system they can monitor remotely, Tigo has added yet another impressive site to its portfolio, and we have great new customers to serve with ongoing maintenance and energy production insights.”

Powered by the TS4-A-S and Energy Intelligence (EI), Tigo technology reduces the electrical output of each module upon rapid shutdown initiation. With a primary focus on safety, the Tigo TS4-A-S Flex MLPE device is UL PV Rapid Shutdown System (PVRSS) certified with leading inverters to meet United States NEC 2014, 2017, and 2020 rapid shutdown requirements and provide module-level monitoring. Rapid shutdown requirements, similar to those of the US NEC, have been adopted worldwide, including in The Philippines and Thailand. The new safety requirements in force for mining operations in Australia represent yet another instance in which regulatory entities implement solar rapid shutdown requirements for the safety of first responders and anyone that needs access to the solar array.

The Smart Commercial Solar mine deployment is the first Tigo TS4-A-S site fully tested and compliant with the Electrical Safety standard under the Work Health and Safety (Mines and Petroleum Sites) Act 2013, Regulation 2022. The standard mandates that all carriers of Direct Current (DC) energy comply with certain short circuit and earth fault protection requirements. In meeting the updated safety standard, Tigo Rapid Shutdown technology is now available for customer deployment at mining operations and the growing commercial and industrial solar market in Australia.

“With the largest list of compatible inverters in the industry and a particular focus on a high-quality installed solution, we aim to provide solar solutions that give our installer partners the most choice and flexibility possible,” said James Dillon, chief marketing officer at Tigo Energy. “We help our installers succeed in various industries and environments, including compliance with local standards and requirements. We are grateful to collaborate with Smart Commercial Solar and open up this important market segment for Tigo in Australia. I look forward to discussing the importance of fire safety for solar in Australia at All-Energy this month.”

In support of solar installer partners in Australia, Mr. Dillon will lead a presentation and education session in the Solar Master Class portion of the All-Energy Australia Exhibition & Conference in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, October 27, from 2:30 to 3:30 PM. The presentation, entitled “The Solar Industry Matures: Rapid Shutdown Around the World,” will cover the benefits of rapid shutdown and highlight the global adoption of rapid shutdown standards and requirements. Installers who attend the presentation are eligible to earn Continuous Professional Development points.

For more information, visit the product pages for the Tigo TS4-A-S or Tigo EI Monitoring. For purchasing inquiries, please contact the Tigo sales team at https://www.tigoenergy.com/contacts.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), designs innovative solar power conversion and storage products that provide customers more choice and flexibility. The Tigo TS4 platform increases solar production, decreases operating costs, and enhances safety. When combined with the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, it delivers module, system, and fleet-level insights to maximize solar performance and minimize operating costs. The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, a flexible solar-plus-storage solution for home installations, rounds out the Company’s portfolio of solar energy technology. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, and its global team supports customers whose systems reliably produce gigawatt hours of safe solar energy on seven continents. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.

