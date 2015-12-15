TNS Launches Smart SIM Capability for Global Wireless Access in North America; Extends Global SIM Capability to US Customers

Managed, Mission-critical, Multi-Carrier Connectivity Through One SIM Card

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Processors, ISOs and merchants across North America can now benefit from Transaction Network Services’ (TNS) enhanced multi-carrier wireless connectivity for payment devices, point-of-sale terminals and ATMs thanks to the launch of smart SIM capability for its Global Wireless Access (GWA) solution in the region.

TNS’ smart SIM is a pre-activated, plug and play solution that mitigates single carrier blackspots by providing multi-carrier roaming through a single SIM. Already in use within hundreds of thousands of payment devices in Europe and Asia, TNS’ simple-to-deploy smart SIM provides quality of service-based connectivity, choosing and changing mobile network operators based on the underlying quality of the data connection. This capability delivers resiliency to common service issues such as poor signal, local operator data congestion or local operator service issues. With data routed securely through a private Access Point Name (APN) across TNS’ PCI DSS certified payments network, exposure to the internet is mitigated as is the risk of misuse of SIM card data, a common risk with SIMs exposed to the internet.

TNS is also extending its international wireless IoT capability to customers in North America seeking to deploy services globally. TNS’ comprehensive international and local wireless coverage means North American customers can benefit from the same reliable and secure wireless connectivity with 24×7 support wherever they need to deploy, with access to both roaming and domestic connectivity options in different geographies.

Commenting on the launches, Shaun Donaghey, TNS’ Managing Director, Payments Market – US, said, “GWA is a solution that is incredibly popular in Europe and Asia thanks to its ease of deployment, smart roaming capabilities and simple yet comprehensive management portal. We’re excited to not only offer these proven wireless capabilities to merchants and ISOs across North America, but also to make available our global wireless capabilities to North American customers looking to grow their business internationally.”

TNS is a Level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider, and its secure network is supported 24x7x365 by TNS’ Network Operating Centers based in the USA, UK, Malaysia and Australia. With a strong payments heritage and more than 30 years of expertise, TNS accepts, connects, and securely processes billions of transactions through its secure infrastructure-as-a-service solutions.

About Transaction Network Services

TNS is a leading global provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions to the payments, communications and financial markets. Established more than 30 years ago, its extensive portfolio of innovative, value-added services now supports thousands of organizations across more than 60 countries to interact efficiently, conduct mission critical processes securely and adopt new technologies flexibly. Enabling and powering payment strategies for businesses, TNS Payments Market business securely and reliably transports transactions across the globe. Through its consumer touchpoints, global connectivity and transaction processing solutions, TNS enables its partners to simplify, secure and manage the most complex aspects of the payment ecosystem and gain strategic advantage from the moment they engage with consumers. For more information please visit tnsi.com.

Contacts

Clare Cockroft/Shaun Hughes



TNS



T: +44 (0)114 292 0163 / +1 703 814 8065



E: [email protected]