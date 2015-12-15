TransMontaigne Partners L.L.C. Announces the Publication of its Inaugural Sustainability Report

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransMontaigne Partners L.L.C. today announced the publication of its inaugural Sustainability Report.

“Sustainability has always been at the core of TransMontaigne’s business philosophy,” noted Fred Boutin, Chief Executive Officer. “This report reveals the effectiveness of our commitment to conduct our business in an ethically and socially responsible manner in order to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, neighbors, and the environment. The essential logistical services we provide to the suppliers of bulk liquids help make possible the lifestyle enjoyed by most Americans.”

In developing this report, we conducted a comprehensive assessment that was guided by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for the Oil and Gas Midstream sector. The report is also influenced by other standards and framework providers, such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD).

TransMontaigne’s sustainability report is available on its website at https://www.transmontaignepartners.com/sustainability/sustainability-report/.

About TransMontaigne

TransMontaigne Partners LLC is an integrated terminaling, storage, transportation and related services company based in Denver, Colorado with operations in the United States along the Gulf Coast, in the Midwest, in Houston and Brownsville, Texas, along the Mississippi and Ohio rivers, in the Southeast, in the Pacific Northwest and along the West Coast. TransMontaigne provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation and related services for customers engaged in the distribution and marketing of bulk liquids. TransMontaigne is controlled by its member, TLP Finance Holdings, LLC, which is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VI, L.P. News and additional information about TransMontaigne Partners LLC is available at: www.transmontaignepartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although TransMontaigne believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from TransMontaigne’s expectations and may adversely affect its business and results of operations are disclosed in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the TransMontaigne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by TransMontaigne in this press release is based only on information currently available to TransMontaigne and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. TransMontaigne undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

