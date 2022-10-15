Transnational, homegrown developers accoladed at the 12th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) celebration

SINGAPORE, Nov 1, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, named the Winners and Highly Commended awardees of the 12th annual edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) on Friday 28 October, supported by Kohler and Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pte Ltd.

— UOL Group Limited leads list of 2022 awardees with diverse wins that include the titles of Best Developer, Best Transnational Developer, and Best Hospitality Developer

— Aurum Land (Private) Limited, GuocoLand, Fairview Developments Pte Ltd (a unit of Tong Eng Group), and The Assembly Place also dominate the Developer categories

— Michelle Yong, CEO of Aurum Land and CEO and founder of Core Collective, receives the award for Singapore Real Estate Personality of the Year

The 12th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) celebrated excellence and innovation in real estate development and design with a highly awaited gala dinner and presentation at the Shangri-La Singapore ballroom. The 2022 edition of the programme, part of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, distinguished Singapore’s outstanding real estate developers and projects in 42 categories.

UOL Group Limited garnered the Best Developer award, their third win in this category after holding the coveted title in 2012 and 2019. The company also won the new title of Best Transnational Developer as well as the Best Hospitality Developer award, buoyed by its project Pan Pacific Orchard, which won the Best Hotel Development award. The company also won two Special Recognitions.

UOL Group Limited, Singapore Land Group Limited, and Kheng Leong Company, won three awards for their projects Amo Residence and The Watergardens at Canberra.

GuocoLand won the titles of Best Luxury Developer, Best Sustainable Developer, and Best Mixed Use Developer, in addition to two Special Recognitions. Meyer Mansion, a project by GuocoLand, won the highly competitive title of Best Condo Development (Singapore), plus two awards.

Belgravia Ace by Fairview Developments Pte Ltd (a unit of Tong Eng Group) was named Best Housing Development (Singapore), another highly sought-after title, and Best Strata Housing Development. Fairview Developments Pte Ltd (a unit of Tong Eng Group) was named Best Landed Developer.

Park Nova by Shun Tak Holdings won across three categories, including Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development. Meanwhile, The Assembly Place was named Best Co-Living Operator and received the Best Heritage Co-Living Space award for 138-142 Jalan Besar.

Named Best Lifestyle Developer and Best Boutique Developer, Aurum Land (Private) Limited won Best Lifestyle Development for The Hyde.

Michelle Yong, CEO of Aurum Land and CEO and founder of Core Collective, came to accept the golden statuette for Singapore Real Estate Personality of the Year, a title decided by the editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine of the Awards. Yong was honoured for modernising Aurum Land into a true space and business innovator and contributing to Singapore’s co-sharing economy.

Michelle Yong said: “I believe that what matters most in life is the depth of your relationships and the sheer number of people you have helped along the way-it is the true measure of wealth-and that as business leaders, we have the privilege and duty to impact so many more people more deeply. I hope to live up to the legacy of this award and its past recipients by continuing to lead from the heart and build supportive environments that create change, advance communities, and accelerate growth.”

Hari V Krishnan, CEO and managing director of PropertyGuru Group, said: “Congratulations to the finest real estate developers and projects in Singapore this year. The recipients of these Awards show how Singaporean developers continue to offer an increasing variety of dream homes, especially in terms of luxury, wellness, and environment. We hope that by recognising these great projects, PropertyGuru will be able to ease the decision-making process for property seekers in Singapore.”

The independent panel of judges who determined this year’s winning developers and projects consist of Kristin Thorsteins, chairperson of the Awards in Singapore and head of partnership growth for APAC, IWG PLC; Chua Shang Chai, partner, Dentons Rodyk & Davidson LLP; Greg Shand, architect, Robert Greg Shand Architects; Henry Woon, director, Atelier Ten; Joelle Chen, sustainability director, Singapore, Lendlease; Tay Kah Poh, adjunct associate professor at the NUS Department of Real Estate; Dr. Teo Ho Pin, senior adviser, managed services, Surbana Jurong Private Limited; and Wenhui Lim, partner, SPARK Architects.

As the official supervisor of the Awards, the team of HLB Singapore Foo Kon Tan, led by Raymond Kong and Chen Tsai-Wei Vivian, made this year’s selection process as fair, transparent, and credible as possible.

Top winners in Singapore will now head to the 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, set on 9 December in Bangkok, Thailand, which will welcome awardees from around the region to compete for the titles of ‘Best in Asia’ as well as attend the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit on 8 December, as part of PropertyGuru Week.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), the 12th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) programme is supported by gold sponsors Kohler and Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pte Ltd.; official portal partner PropertyGuru.com.sg; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; official channel partner History; official PR partner Artemis Associates; media partners d+a Magazine, Luxuo, Palace, and Yacht Style; official ESG partner Baan Dek Foundation; supporting associations Singapore Estate Agents Association and Singapore Green Building Council; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

LIST OF WINNERS AND HIGHLY COMMENDED AWARDEES

12th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore)

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer

WINNER: UOL Group Limited

Best Luxury Developer

WINNER: GuocoLand

Best Mixed Use Developer

WINNER: GuocoLand

Best Hospitality Developer

WINNER: UOL Group Limited

Best Lifestyle Developer

WINNER: Aurum Land (Private) Limited

Best Sustainable Developer

WINNER: GuocoLand

Best Transnational Developer

WINNER: UOL Group Limited

Best Boutique Developer

WINNER: Aurum Land (Private) Limited

Best Landed Developer

WINNER: Fairview Developments Pte Ltd (a unit of Tong Eng Group)

Best Co-Living Operator

WINNER: The Assembly Place

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development

WINNER: Park Nova by Shun Tak Holdings

Best Luxury Condo Development

WINNER: Perfect Ten by Property Enterprises Development (Singapore) Pte Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Hyde by Aurum Land (Private) Limited

Best Luxury Waterfront Condo Development

WINNER: Meyer Mansion by GuocoLand

Best Premium Condo Development

WINNER: Liv @ MB by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Amo Residence by UOL Group Limited, Singapore Land Group Limited, Kheng Leong Company

Best Private Condo Development

WINNER: The Commodore by JBE Holdings Pte Ltd

Best Boutique Condo Development

WINNER: Orchard Sophia by Orchard Sophia Pte Ltd

Best Executive Condo Development

WINNER: Tenet by TQS Development Pte Ltd

Best Nature-Integrated Development

WINNER: The Watergardens at Canberra by UOL Group Limited, Singapore Land Group Limited, Kheng Leong Company

Best Lifestyle Development

WINNER: The Hyde by Aurum Land (Private) Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Orchard Sophia by Orchard Sophia Pte Ltd

Best Strata Housing Development

WINNER: Belgravia Ace by Fairview Developments Pte Ltd (a unit of Tong Eng Group)

Best Hotel Development

WINNER: Pan Pacific Orchard by UOL Group Limited

Best Office Development

WINNER: Frasers Tower by Frasers Property Singapore

Best Industrial Development

WINNER: FoodFab @ Mandai by Mandai 7 JV Pte Ltd

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: Park Nova by Shun Tak Holdings

Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: Meyer Mansion by GuocoLand

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Perfect Ten by Property Enterprises Development (Singapore) Pte Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Hyde by Aurum Land (Private) Limited

Best Premium Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: Amo Residence by UOL Group Limited, Singapore Land Group Limited, Kheng Leong Company

Best Private Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: The Commodore by JBE Holdings Pte Ltd

Best Luxury Condo Interior Design

WINNER: Perfect Ten by Property Enterprises Development (Singapore) Pte Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Hyde by Aurum Land (Private) Limited

Best Premium Condo Interior Design

WINNER: Liv @ MB by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited

Best Boutique Condo Interior Design

WINNER: Orchard Sophia by Orchard Sophia Pte Ltd

Best Private Condo Interior Design

WINNER: The Commodore by JBE Holdings Pte Ltd

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Landscape Architectural Design

WINNER: Park Nova by Shun Tak Holdings

Best Premium Condo Landscape Architectural Design

WINNER: Amo Residence by UOL Group Limited, Singapore Land Group Limited, Kheng Leong Company

Best Hotel Architectural Design

WINNER: Artyzen Singapore by Artyzen Hospitality Group

Best Hotel Interior Design

WINNER: Artyzen Singapore by Artyzen Hospitality Group

Best Heritage Co-Living Space

WINNER: 138-142 Jalan Besar by The Assembly Place

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Assembly Place, A Co-Living Hostel @ Perak by The Assembly Place

Best Co-Living Space

WINNER: Hovoh Homes by Hovoh Pte Ltd

BEST OF SINGAPORE AWARDS

Best Condo Development (Singapore)

WINNER: Meyer Mansion by GuocoLand

Best Housing Development (Singapore)

WINNER: Belgravia Ace by Fairview Developments Pte Ltd (a unit of Tong Eng Group)

SPECIAL AWARDS

Special Recognition in ESG

WINNER: GuocoLand

WINNER: UOL Group Limited

Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction

WINNER: GuocoLand

WINNER: UOL Group Limited

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE

Singapore Real Estate Personality of the Year

WINNER: Michelle Yong, CEO of Aurum Land and CEO and founder of Core Collective

NOTE: Use of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) logo is limited to the publication of this article only.

