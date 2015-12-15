United Cannabis Seeds Launches Its Own US Seed Bank

Denver, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – October 4, 2022) – United Cannabis Seeds is proud to announce that after 10 years of working as resellers, they are finally launching their own seed bank. They offer cannabis enthusiasts high-quality, quick germinating cannabis seeds. Their seeds have proven and stabilized genetics and assure convenience, consistency, and reliable quality for growers worldwide.

Since its launch, United Cannabis Seeds have proved to be one of the world’s fastest-growing cannabis breeders. They have delivered successfully to many beginners and pro-cannabis growers across the United States. United Cannabis Seeds ensures that the genetics of their seeds do not have vague backgrounds; whichever seed package a customer purchases, explains the seeds’ origins thoroughly from their sowing to harvesting.

For individuals interested in growing cannabis seeds in their homes, United Cannabis Seeds provides excellent customer satisfaction.

The company offers access to various resources to aid beginners and pro-growers. Whether one wants to grow CBD or Cannabis in their garden or enjoy a guide on pruning and taking care of Cannabis, all the material needed to achieve successful results are available. If growers need more valuable information regarding the seeds they want to cultivate, they can rely on the excellent customer support system.

In addition, when individuals experience trouble choosing seeds, they can opt for mixed-pack seeds to grow a variety of strains simultaneously.

United Cannabis Seeds is a unique seed bank that offers an unsurpassed quality of premium seeds to the US market, with orders shipped across Canada and Europe. Growers can save time by hand picking from their wide variety of weed seeds, feminized seeds, autoflower seeds, CBD, fast version seeds, and mixed packs.

United Cannabis Seeds understands that every grower has specific needs when wanting to grow their plants. They ensure a reliable and consistent supply of hand-selected marijuana seeds. With over 500 strains of seeds available to their customers, they take great pride in being one of the fastest-growing cannabis seed breeders.

In a company statement, the co-founder Matthew Lapierre stated, “Nothing is more rewarding than watching your seeds take root, grow through all of the stages of development, and eventually produce a finished product, making the entire experience fulfilling and rewarding”.

United Cannabis Seeds offer fully feminized CBD seeds, and a wide variety can be found, from 7% THC to 34% THC. Every breeder has different methods and experiences of growing Cannabis seeds, so if customers are unsure about which one they want, the company will provide all the information needed to decide.

By bringing together the most outstanding cannabis seeds worldwide under one roof and on one website, United Seeds sets itself apart from the competition.

For more information, please visit https://unitedcannabisseeds.com

