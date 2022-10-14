University of Phoenix Celebrates National Transfer Student Week and Helping Students Affordably Earn Degrees

Students can save time and money when transferring college credits to the University of Phoenix

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is celebrating National Transfer Student Week and the opportunities transfer of college credit offers students to potentially save time and money when transferring between educational institutions or returning to school with some college credit and no degree. The National Institute for the Study of Transfer Students (NISTS) has declared the third week of October as National Transfer Student Week.

A recent report found that during the pandemic, about 300,000 students who normally would have transferred, instead stopped their educational journey.

“University of Phoenix believes strongly that transfer is a valuable path to degree completion,” stated John Woods, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer. “Many of our students are working adults and we have a continued focus on helping students to get the most out of their transfer credits, to help them save as much time and money as possible, and to quickly leverage their degrees and pursue their chosen career path. During National Transfer Student Week, we celebrate our transfer students as well as the faculty and staff who help them maximize their credit earning potential and make them feel welcome.”

Although students often transfer between institutions because they are seeking to lower costs and find the school that is the best fit for their educational needs and career aspirations, transferring credit is also a path forward for individuals with some college credit and no degree. “Students who have some college and no degree do not need to start over,” shares Devin Andrews, vice president, admissions and evaluation at University of Phoenix. “Our own students are often in this situation and at University of Phoenix they have found they can continue their work toward a degree by transferring credit.”

While the transition between institutions can be complex, the University of Phoenix works to make the process of transferring credit straightforward for students, as well as actively seeking money saving opportunities with relevant life and work experience. The University of Phoenix supports student transfers in several ways:

Simplifying the college credit transfer process: knowledgeable staff provide supportive guidance and academic advising, request transcripts from prior institutions on students’ behalf, and specially trained transfer evaluators review all prior credit;

Earning life and work experience credits: earning college credit for prior learning is an assessment process, offered at no cost, that allows individuals to demonstrate learning gained from work and life experience that may count towards a degree. The assessment includes evaluation of on-the-job training, workplace certifications, military service, and other life experiences

Offering generous credit transfer possibilities: credit transfers can cover up to 75% of a bachelor’s degree;

Saving students money: on average, University of Phoenix students save $11,000 and shave 1 year off their undergraduate degree with eligible transfer credits and relevant work experience.

“I started on a journey to gain a better education with my local community college a few years ago. When I graduated in 2020 with dual associate degrees in Network Support and Cybersecurity, I was able to continue my journey thanks to an agreement between my employer, T-Mobile USA, and University of Phoenix,” shares Daniel Wineinger, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, ’22. “I found that my community college credits seamlessly transferred toward my intended program of study, and I graduated this fall, just two years later, with my bachelor’s degree as well as an Advanced Cybersecurity Certificate. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Additionally, University of Phoenix offers the opportunity to apply for a Transfer Student Scholarship of up to $3,000, for new students with at least 13-60 combined transfer credits from accredited institution(s) pursuing their bachelor’s degree at University of Phoenix. Applicants must be continuously enrolled and maintain a 3.0 GPA (Grade Point Average).

Students and others who want to learn more can explore ways to save through transfer credit and more at the University of Phoenix transfer credits information page.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

Contacts

Sharla Hooper



University of Phoenix



[email protected]