University of Phoenix Hosts Educational Equity Webinar on Origins and Legacy of the Discriminatory Practice of Redlining Communities

Webinar led by Jacqueline Starks and Roy Whitmore explores the origins and legacy of redlining in the U.S.

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is holding the newest webinar in its Educational Equity Webinar Series, titled “Redlining: Getting to the Roots,” on October 20 at 11:00am PDT. The event is part of a public series intended for educators, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) practitioners, higher education leaders and administrators, employers, nonprofit organizations, government affiliates, and University of Phoenix faculty, staff, students, and alumni across the globe.

The webinar will be led by Jacqueline Starks, a nationally recognized leader in DEI, and Roy Whitmore, Ph.D., program chair at the University of Phoenix College of Business and Information Technology, to discuss “redlining,” which originated in the 1930s in the U.S. During this time, the government established a color-coded map that would detail the loan worthiness of communities based on discriminatory practices. The webinar is intended to get to the roots of how redlining began and how it still shows up in communities today.

“Our office felt it was important to include this topic in the series to help educate about this aspect of oppression that began decades ago and continues to impact the opportunities and advancement of underrepresented individuals today,” states Tondra Richardson, MBA, director of Student Diversity & Inclusion. “As a higher education institution, we believe it is critical to engage in content that speaks to the challenges that many of our students face despite completing their educational and career goals. We hope that this content continues to raise awareness in our classrooms and workplaces, assisting in the creation of more equitable and empathetic environments.”

Starks is the DEI Transformation Doctor with “Jacque of All TradeZ,” nationally recognized for her equity, inclusion, mediation, nonviolence practices, and facilitation, committed to inclusive excellence and making a sustainable difference that matters. She co-leads the long-standing and nationally recognized Healing Racism Collaboration and is co-founder of the Arizona Multicultural Education Conference. Starks led and established sustainable policies, practices, and programs that operationalized employee, student and community diversity, inclusion and engagement with Maricopa County Community College District for over 16 years and is the current Parent Student Prison Initiative (PSPI) President. Starks sits on various councils and boards and has received multiple awards honoring her community and DEI contributions.

As Program Chair at the University of Phoenix College of Business and Information Technology, Whitmore leads over 250 local and online faculty across four states. A cognitive social scientist and implicit bias scholar, he owns Whitmore Consulting, committed to developing authentic leaders, sustainable (ethical) businesses, and long-term strategic alliances with client companies. Whitmore authored the book, Misled, Hidden Colors of America, which details his remarkable personal and professional journey. Active in the community as an advisory committee member for the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Citizens Review Board, Whitmore has extensive experience in ever-increasing roles of leadership and management success with Fortune 500 companies. He earned his undergraduate degree in business, a master’s degree in business, and a graduate certificate in Applied Leadership for Professionals from DePaul University. Additionally, he received a master’s and Ph.D. in Human Development from Fielding Graduate University.

The discussion will be hosted by Richardson and Saray Lopez, MBA, director, Student Diversity & Inclusion, both with the Office of Educational Equity at University of Phoenix.

Register for the webinar here.

Previous webinars can be accessed here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

Contacts

Sharla Hooper



University of Phoenix



[email protected]