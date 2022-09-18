VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

Interim status at October 4, 2022 (and information at September 30, 2022)

Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated market of Euronext Paris – Compartment A

Declaration date: October 7, 2022



Interim status at October 4 , 202 2

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights** 138,351,857 including: 138,331,343 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each; and

20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each 160,905,006 Capital increase without preferential subscription rights (21,000,000 new ordinary shares issued) October 4, 2022i 160,780,684

i Management Board decisions of September 29, 2022. Clearance and settlement on October 4, 2022.

Information at September 30 , 202 2

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights** 117,351,857 including: 117,331,343 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each; and

20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each 139,905,006 Sale of 1,101 shares with double voting rights Double voting rights granted on 65 ordinary shares September 7 & 12, 2022 September 18, 2022 139,780,684

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

