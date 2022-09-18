VALNEVA – Declaration of shares and voting rights: Interim status at October 4, 2022 (and information at September 30, 2022)

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
Interim status at October 4, 2022 (and information at September 30, 2022)
__________________________________________________________________________________________
  

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris – Compartment A

Declaration date: October 7, 2022
  

Interim status at October 4, 2022

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		 Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

138,351,857

 

    including:

  • 138,331,343 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each; and
  • 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each
 160,905,006 Capital increase without preferential subscription rights (21,000,000 new ordinary shares issued)

 

 October 4, 2022i 160,780,684

i Management Board decisions of September 29, 2022. Clearance and settlement on October 4, 2022.

Information at September 30, 2022

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		 Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

117,351,857

 

    including:

  • 117,331,343 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each; and
  • 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each
 139,905,006 Sale of 1,101 shares with double voting rights

 

Double voting rights granted on 65 ordinary shares

 September 7 & 12, 2022

 

September 18, 2022

 139,780,684

 ___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment

