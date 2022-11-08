Vaxart to Host Third Quarter 2022 Business Update and Financial Results Conference Call on November 8

Conference call to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) today announced it will provide a business update and report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Vaxart senior management team will host a conference call on the same day, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – 4:30 p.m. ET

Domestic: 888-437-3179

International: 862-298-0702

Conference ID: 13733692

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.vaxart.com following the conclusion of the event.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contacts