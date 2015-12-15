Ventyx Biosciences to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022

ENCINITAS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX), (“Ventyx”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on November 3, 2022. Company management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and highlight recent pipeline and business progress.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 343-4136 (U.S.) or (203) 518-9843 (international) and reference passcode VTYXQ322. A live audio webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ventyxbio.com. A recording of the webcast will be available for thirty days following the call.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral medicines for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. We believe our ability to efficiently discover and develop differentiated drug candidates will allow us to address important unmet medical need with novel oral therapies that can shift immunology markets from injectable to oral drugs. Our current pipeline includes three clinical-stage internally discovered programs targeting TYK2, S1P1R and NLRP3, positioning us to become a leader in the development of oral immunology therapies. Ventyx is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

Ventyx cautions you that statements regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Ventyx’s current beliefs and expectations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Ventyx’s business, including, without limitation, market risks and other market conditions; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; disruption to our operations from the ongoing global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, or from the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine, including clinical trial delays; Ventyx’s dependence on third parties in connection with product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing, which may be impacted by disruptions in the supply chain, including raw materials needed for manufacturing, animals used in research, delays in site activations and enrollment of clinical trials; the results of preclinical studies and early clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results; the success of Ventyx’s clinical trials and preclinical studies for its product candidates; interim results not necessarily being predictive of final results; the potential of one or more outcomes to materially change as the trial continues and more patient data become available and following more comprehensive audit and verification procedures; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of our product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; Ventyx’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the use of capital resources by Ventyx sooner than expected; and other risks described in Ventyx’s prior press releases and Ventyx’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in Part II, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of Ventyx’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 15, 2022, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Ventyx undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

