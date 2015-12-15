Verizon expands free Home Internet program to help bridge digital divide

With the Verizon Forward Program and the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, more families can access the network America relies on

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its ongoing mission to help ensure equal and affordable access to internet for all, Verizon today announced select 5G Home and LTE Home Internet services are available for free to qualifying households through the new Verizon Forward Program . Now, qualified customers can take advantage of fast, reliable Verizon Home Internet via 5G Home, LTE Home or Fios at no cost.

Following the launch of Fios Forward earlier this year, these Verizon Home Internet services are now offered for free to qualifying customers. These efforts are part of Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement.

The Verizon Forward Program is part of Verizon’s participation in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which helps low-income households pay for Internet and mobile services. To qualify for free Verizon Home Internet, customers must be enrolled in ACP.

With the reliable connection of Verizon Home Internet, the Verizon Forward Program will give qualifying customers the power to stream, search and download from home all while enjoying the everyday perks of being a Verizon Home Internet customer – like no data caps, annual contract or equipment charges.

“Digital inclusion is not just nice to have, but a necessity. It is critical that we offer accessible, affordable and usable digital solutions. Income should not be a barrier for reliable connectivity, which is why it’s so important that we provide free Verizon Home Internet to ACP-qualifying customers across the country,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon chairman and CEO. “Through programs like ACP and the Verizon Forward Program, we’re putting the power of technology in the hands of more families across the country and continuing the important work to achieve universal digital inclusion.”

At Verizon, we make the networks that move the world forward and the Verizon Forward Program gives families in need affordable access to our fast and reliable internet plans. Customers across our Verizon Home Internet services brands – from Fios to 5G Home – deserve dependability when it comes to home internet. With the Verizon Forward Program and the Affordable Connectivity Program, our network is financially accessible to even more families.

The ACP is a vital tool in addressing cost barriers associated with reliable home internet, and one that we will fully encourage qualified customers to take advantage of.

Who qualifies for Affordable Connectivity Program discounts?

ACP eligibility is determined by the FCC and verified by Universal Service Administrative Co. (USAC). New and existing Verizon customers can qualify if they meet any of the following criteria:

Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) enrolled customer

Lifeline enrolled customer

Participants of other Federal assistance programs (Medicaid, SSI, etc.)

HHI (Household Income) < 200% Federal Poverty Guideline

How to confirm ACP eligibility and enroll

To confirm eligibility for ACP – which is required for the Verizon Forward Program and Fios Forward – check out ACPBenefit.org . Once approved, customers can complete enrollment in ACP by visiting: www.verizon.com/affordableconnectivityprogram .

Verizon is committed to digital inclusion

Verizon is committed to creating a digitally inclusive and equitable society, helping more people than ever stay connected and thrive in today’s virtual learning environment. Through Citizen Verizon, and the key pillar of Digital Inclusion, the company’s responsible business goals include providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030 and supporting 1 million small businesses with resources to help them thrive in the digital economy by 2030. To achieve these goals, the company is offering free resources including Verizon Innovative Learning HQ , an education portal that makes the next-gen learning tools available to all K-12 educators nationwide, and Verizon Small Business Digital Ready , a comprehensive online curriculum to help small businesses with their digitization through personalized learning, mentorship, peer networking and more. To learn more about Verizon’s Digital Inclusion efforts, visit CitizenVerizon.com .

