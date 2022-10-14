Virbac : Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights 09/2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

 

 

 

Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital

(Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité

des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

 

Quotation place: Euronext Paris

Compartiment A

ISIN code: FR0000031577

 

Date Total number of shares representing the share capital Total number of voting rights
September, 30 2022 8 458 000 Gross total of voting rights : 12 766 129
Net total* of voting rights : 12 754 407

 

Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health

NYSE Euronext – Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP

Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email: [email protected]

Website: www.virbac.com

Attachment

Related Stories

Orion Group Interim Report 1–9/2022

Wombex Token (WMX) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Crypto Commerce Leader Exeno Lists Exeno Coin (“EXN”) on BitMart

Hitachi: Development of an Anti-Jerk Control to Improve Ride Comfort of Electrified Vehicles and Prototype of motor torque control to improve power consumption and stability of electrified vehicles

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Wins No. 1 PHEV Sales in Japan in First Half of FY2022

Gilmore Bell adds New Attorney in Kansas City

You may have missed

Virbac : Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights 09/2022

Orion Group Interim Report 1–9/2022

Wombex Token (WMX) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Crypto Commerce Leader Exeno Lists Exeno Coin (“EXN”) on BitMart

Hitachi: Development of an Anti-Jerk Control to Improve Ride Comfort of Electrified Vehicles and Prototype of motor torque control to improve power consumption and stability of electrified vehicles

error: Content is protected !!