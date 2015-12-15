Wolfspeed, Inc. Announces Date of Fiscal First Quarter Earnings Call and Investor Day for October 2022

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2023 results on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time.

The Company will also host an Investor Day event at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, October 31st, at 8:00 am Eastern Time. Wolfspeed’s executive leadership team will provide an update on the business and the Company’s long-term outlook.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call and Investor Day, along with the earnings release and Investor Day materials will be available on Wolfspeed’s Investor Relations website at investor.wolfspeed.com.

About Wolfspeed, Inc.

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon Carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.

Wolfspeed® is a registered trademark of Wolfspeed, Inc.

