World Cloud Show hosted experts and honoured tech innovators for their constant endeavours

DUBAI, Oct 17, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Dubai’s redefined cloud and sustainable data centers were greatly influenced by the concluding two days of the 17th global edition of World Cloud Show held in Dubai. Top tech leaders from across the world gathered in Dubai to present and discuss the crucial data policies and digital frameworks that will drive the next phase of cloud adoption.

The panel “Women in Tech” was one of the conference’s most notable sessions. Speakers on the panel included Vineesha Satwani, Advisor – Digitalization to Senior Leadership, Government Entity in UAE, Loubna Zaitouni, Senior Specialist Co-ops & Strategic Reserve, Ministry of Economy, UAE, Debbie Botha, Chief Partnership Officer, Global Women in AI, Arshi Ayub Mohamed Zaveri, CEO, Trust with Trade Group, Chitransha Mathur, Director of Strategic Planning and Transformation, Emirates Post, and moderator Dr. Eng. Suaad Alshamsi. The panel talked on the current status of women in technology, what the leading women in the industry have to say, and how to improve the future of women representation in the field.

The event also focused on other key topics such as:

– Future of Cloud Security

– Looking Beyond the Clouds: Innovating in Experience

– Digital Twins – Leverage the Future of Cloud Computing

– The Future of Digital Banking in the Cloud, among other need-of-the-hour topics.

Some of the top speakers who attended the event that took place on the 27- 28 September 2022 included:

– Adam Roosevelt, U.S. Representative & Board Member, The Private Office of Sheikh Saqer Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, UAE

– Abdulaziz Albatli, Senior Advisor to the Deputy Governor of IT and ET, Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission Saudi Cloud Computing Association, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

– Mohamed Alqubaisi, Head of NBI Products, Solutions & Digital Services, du NB&I

– Debbie Botha, Chief Partnership Officer, Global Women in AI, Dubai, UAE

– Amit Varma, Chief Platform Officer, Emirates NBD, Dubai.

– Dr. Ebrahim Alkhajeh, Director of Human Capital and member of the Strategic Transformation Committee, Abu Dhabi Customs, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

– Mark Beaumont, Head, Cloud Product Management – ICT Solutions, du (EITC), du, UAE

– Amit Varma, Chief Platform Officer, Emirates NBD, UAE

– Dr. Srijith Nair, Director, Information Security, Careem, UAE

“Just as internet changed everyone’s lives a few years ago, cloud technology will change the fate of all sectors – if used to its full potential. And fortunately, Dubai has both, technology, and the acceptance of the technology. We’re happy to provide business-to-business platform for decision makers looking to source solutions with global leaders in technology who are specialized in cloud, and emerging tech solutions,” stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon.

The event also co-hosted World Cloud Awards, and recognized the “Breakthroughs” achieved by individuals, teams, and entities that have embarked on a journey of adopting & implementing Cloud and are the true flagbearers of Cloud in UAE. The jury for the inaugural edition of the World Cloud Awards included:

– Axel Angeli, Digital Transformation Evangelist, and Founder of Logosworld;

– Jorge Sebastiao, CTO, GBO;

– Dr Satyam Priyadarshi, Technology Fellow and Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton;

– Dr Sid Benraouane, Professor, Advisor, Carlson School of Management

Winners of World Cloud Awards:

1. Best Cloud Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution: Krishnan Gopi, Gems Education

2. Best Cloud Migration or Systems Integration Solution: Ansari Wahid, Adeeb Group

3. Best Hybrid Cloud Solution: Murali Mohan Thupakula, Head of IT, Al Hamra Group

4. Best Software as A Service (Enterprise): Shanawaz Ali, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

5. Best Cloud as A Service – (SMB): Misbah Ali, UDRIVE

6. Data Center Intelligent Automation & Management Innovation of the Year: Robert White, Engie Solutions

7. Data Center Manager of the Year: Haytham Mabrouk, Alcon

8. Data Center Software/ Application Innovation of the Year: Sachin Chadna, Head of Customer Intelligence and Engagement, Emirates NBD

9. Cloud Leader of the Year Private Sector: Imran Kannuti, Banque Misr UAE

10. Cloud Project of the Year: Eyad Kashkash, EVP, Group Head of Information Technology, Al Ramz Corporation PJSC

11. Cloud Visionary of the Year: Abdulaziz Albatli – Saudi Cloud Computing Association

12. Moderator Recognition: Dr. Eng. Suaad Alshamsi, L2L Consulation

13. Woman in Tech: Dr. May El Barachi, University of Wollongong

14. Woman in Tech – Honorary Mention: Vineesha Satwani, Government Entity in UAE

15. Woman in Tech – Honorary Mention: Debbie Botha – Chief Partnership Officer at Global Women in AI.

16. Woman in Tech – Honorary Mention: Dr. Arshi Ayub Mohamed Zaveri, Trust with Trade Group

17. Woman in Tech – Honorary Mention: Loubna Salah Mohamed Zaitouni, Ministry of Economy

The event was sponsored by:

– Official Cloud Partner: du business

– Platinum Sponsor: Intel + Lenovo

– Bronze Sponsor: Finesse

About World Cloud Show

The World Cloud Show takes place in strategic locations across the world which gathers pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of Research, Industry Practitioners, IT Decision Makers, and Experts in Cloud Computing among others from cross-industry verticals. The show will feature exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges and explore latest applications of cloud-based solutions.

About Trescon

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments, and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect, and consulting services.

For more information, visit: https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/cloud/

For further details, please contact:

Nupur Aswani

Head – Media, PR and Corporate Communications, Trescon

+91 9555915156

[email protected]

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com