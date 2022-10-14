World Tourism Forum Limited Announces Hotel Development in Republic of Chad

N’Djamena, Chad–(Newsfile Corp. – October 18, 2022) – The World Tourism Forum Institute has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Tourism Development, Culture and Handicrafts of Republic of Chad to operate Toumai Palace under the umbrella of Hilton Hotels and Resorts.

Hilton N’Djamena Toumaï Palace will feature 230 guest rooms, including 19 extended-stay suites and a presidential suite. There will be several dining venues, including a specialty restaurant, a sky bar, lobby bar and lounge.

Business facilities will include an executive lounge with a private meeting room, six individual meetings rooms and a banquet hall. On the leisure side, there will be an outdoor pool and upscale fitness facilities.

Hilton N’Djamena Toumai Palace – 2022

Bulut Bağcı, President of World Tourism Forum Institute said:

“This is our first investment in the country but not last. We will extend our presence in the country with several investments especially Airport. Hilton is one of the most prestigious hotel brands in world. Tourism needs peace and stability. With the vision of President Mahamat Deby, we are sure more investors are looking for the opportunities in the destination. As an investment group, I personally invite investors to be in Chad and contribute this fabulous country’s growth. Also, Hilton N’Djamena Toumai Palace will be open soon, we are making last preparations to host our guest with the hospitality of Chadians.”

Chad is in the Center Africa, surrounded by Libya, Cameroon, Sudan and Niger, Nigeria, and Central African Republic.

