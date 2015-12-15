Yahoo Mail Makes Saving Time and Money Easier Than Ever with New Commerce Features

New Streamlined Experience Makes It Easier to Track Receipts, Gift Cards, Subscriptions, and Packages

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Yahoo launched a new and improved Mail app that offers an inbox experience designed to save time, money and improve productivity. The redesigned app easily manages digital receipts, gift cards, subscriptions and package tracking, allowing users to find what they need even faster. With new organizational features that filter consumers’ inboxes, attachments, and even travel itineraries, the updated Yahoo Mail app offers users quick and easy access to the information that matters most.

“Yahoo Mail has been a part of consumers’ lives for 25 years, so we know how important it is for people to quickly find what they need, whether it’s tomorrow’s flight departure time, a free trial for a video streaming service, or how much was spent during a weekend getaway with friends,” said Josh Jacobson, GM & SVP Yahoo Communications. “These new features are a culmination of listening to our people to better understand what they need and what makes Yahoo Mail an integral part of it.”

Yahoo Mail’s new top-of-inbox navigation simplifies the shopping experience with a single view that makes discovering deals, managing gift cards and staying on top of purchases easier – so users can save money and shop seamlessly, right from their inbox. New updates include:

Gift Card View: Never let grandma down again; with the new gift card view, users can easily find and manage all of their unused gift cards in one place ensuring gift cards are used before they expire.

with the new gift card view, users can easily find and manage all of their unused gift cards in one place ensuring gift cards are used before they expire. “Free Trial” Tracker: Never forget to cancel those free trial subscriptions; top-of-inbox reminders that help you manage trial subscriptions. This alerts you when a “free trial” period is about to expire, making it easy to determine whether to continue the subscription or cancel before getting charged.

top-of-inbox reminders that help you manage trial subscriptions. This alerts you when a “free trial” period is about to expire, making it easy to determine whether to continue the subscription or cancel before getting charged. Receipts View: Face your wine purchases head on; a view that allows you to see receipts from all of your orders in one place. It makes returns faster and provides a handy view of spending patterns.

a view that allows you to see receipts from all of your orders in one place. It makes returns faster and provides a handy view of spending patterns. Updated Package Tracking Alerts: A porch pirate’s worst nightmare; automatic alerts that pop up and stay at the top of your inbox to inform you where your package is in transit or ready at the store for pick-up.

The Yahoo Mail app also offers new features to help users organize their inbox and address major pain points. These updates save time, help users stay productive and make managing and decluttering the inbox easier.

Updated Top-of-Inbox Navigation: Don’t let important emails get lost in your inbox; to help users find what they need faster, the new updated top-of-inbox navigation has contextual filters — users can toggle between ‘Inbox,’ ‘Attachments,’ ‘Starred’ and productivity reminders help you stay on task.

to help users find what they need faster, the new updated top-of-inbox navigation has contextual filters — users can toggle between ‘Inbox,’ ‘Attachments,’ ‘Starred’ and productivity reminders help you stay on task. One-tap Unsubscribe: Unsubscribe from stress with the tap of your finger; unsubscribe from one or many brand promo emails and newsletters with a single tap.

unsubscribe from one or many brand promo emails and newsletters with a single tap. Group by Sender: Delete thousands of emails at once; the new ‘group by sender’ feature will allow users to group emails by domain to quickly delete all messages from a sender, at once.

the new ‘group by sender’ feature will allow users to group emails by domain to quickly delete all messages from a sender, at once. Attachments: The biggest time saver you didn’t know you needed; displays all attachments in your inbox with the ability to filter by file type (pdfs, word docs, jpeg) or photos instead of searching through emails.

displays all attachments in your inbox with the ability to filter by file type (pdfs, word docs, jpeg) or photos instead of searching through emails. Email to Myself: If you’re ready for some “me” time; available in Yahoo Mail Plus, easily locate all the emails you have sent to yourself, a convenient single-click experience.

The new Yahoo Mail app rolls out globally on iOS and Android today. A demo of the new features can be found here.

For more information please visit Yahoo Mail.

