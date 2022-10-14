Zane Myers Company, an automotive digital marketing company, releases a new guide to Google’s beta program that places a dealership’s cars and trucks on top of Google search with pictures as well as text, helping auto dealers make the most of their PPC ad budgets.

Bellevue, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – October 19, 2022) – The recently published guide by Zane Myers Company helps auto dealerships capitalize on Google’s dominant search engine and its prevalence as the search method of choice for over 70% of car-buying customers. The beta phase is enabling dealers to deliver their ads in a picture format that appears at the very top of search results, before regular Google ads, the three-pack, and other SEO listings.

Zane Myers Company Launches Guide to Google Ad Beta Platform for Car Dealerships

Zane Myers Company’s newly released guide explains they take care of the entire process – the required back-end coding and monitoring at each dealership. The development team at Zane Myers Company handles the implementation and ongoing support. The idea is to save dealerships time, money and the typical aggravation associated with new marketing campaigns.

A program being in beta mode refers to a form of user acceptance testing that enables a limited number of adopters to road-test software and evaluate a product’s performance before its official launch. Zane Myers Company’s team is enabling automotive businesses to access Google’s beta testing program, providing smaller businesses with a chance to compete with larger industry players.

In the guide, Zane Myers Company also explains that the program has proven to be effective in case studies. A small local rural dealership implemented the beta program and immediately started pulling buyers from larger dealers, doubling sales in less than 90 days. Google itself has shared statistics that suggest an average conversion increase for auto dealerships of 25%. By appearing at the top of search results with a photo ad, a dealer’s inventory has the best chance of being seen by prospective customers.

Zane Myers Company is one of an exclusive number of marketing agencies that can offer access to the beta program. Automotive businesses can not, as yet, simply sign up via Google’s conventional channels, making this offer a unique and time-limited opportunity for a select number of dealerships.

Zane Myers, founder & CEO of Zane Myers Company, says, “Since most dealers are not on the program, it’s made it even more effective for the lucky ones that are. For some, it’s leveled the playing field between the huge corporate-owned stores and the traditional local dealership.”

