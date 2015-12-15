Zyxel Named a 2022 ChannelPro SMB All Star

The Coveted Annual Honors Call Out Vendors for Making Significant Contributions to the SMB Channel

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SMB—Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, today announced it has been selected as a 2022 ChannelPro SMB All-Star. The only awards program of its kind in the channel, the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars recognizes a select group of IT hardware, software, and service vendors whose products, programs, and initiatives have made a significant impact on the SMB channel in the last 12 months, as determined by the ChannelPro Network editorial team.

According to ChannelPro, Zyxel’s MG-105 5-Port 2.5GbE Unmanaged Switch and MG-108 8-Port 2.5GbE Unmanaged Switch were identified this year as products that have market-changing potential, giving SMBs an affordable way to utilize the speedy 2.5GBase-T Standard. Ideal for home and office use, Zyxel MG-105 and MG-108 switches feature 2.5Gbps ports to provide 25/40 Gbps of switching capacity to optimize the performance of advanced bandwidth-intensive applications such as video conferencing, 4K video streaming, and large file transfers. The plug-and-play, fanless switches make it easy to migrate existing networks to multi-gigabit speeds to deliver the bandwidth required to maximize the performance of WiFi 6 access points and 2.5Gb NAS devices.

“It’s always a privilege to be able to recognize vendors in the channel who are making a difference in our industry, and this year’s All-Star list speaks volumes about the ongoing innovation happening in hardware, software, services, and partner programs,” said Rich Freeman, executive editor of The ChannelPro Network.

“This recognition by ChannelPro is particularly exciting for Zyxel because it acknowledges our fast time to market with multi-gigabit switches. These switches deliver a combination of performance and value, that our partners can use to enhance their customers’ networks,” explained David Soares, Zyxel Networks Executive Vice President Channel Sales and Marketing North America. “Our MG-105 and MG-108 switches make it easy and affordable for SMBs to migrate existing networks to multi-gigabit speeds, which is critical as bandwidth-intensive and latency-sensitive applications such as professional video conferencing are continuing to increase in usage in office, home, and hybrid work environments.”

Editorial coverage includes the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars special feature in the October print and digital editions of ChannelPro-SMB magazine, as well as online coverage at ChannelProNetwork.com. For complete coverage of the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars, go to http://www.ChannelProNetwork.com.

About Zyxel:

Since their first day in business over 30 years ago, Zyxel has kept business and home users online with a focus on innovation and customer-centric service. In 1989, this was accomplished with analog modems. Today, the company combines the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) and the cloud to deliver rapid, reliable, and secure networking solutions for business and home users.

Zyxel is a global force in the communications market with an unrivaled international presence that includes:

– 150 markets served



– 1,000,000 businesses working smarter with Zyxel solutions



– 100 million devices creating global connections

We’re building the networks of tomorrow, unlocking potential, and meeting the needs of the modern workplace—powering people at work, play, and life.

