2022 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting: Bayer to showcase product offerings and announces broadened AI offering in Radiology

Showcasing portfolio of workflow solutions, next generation CT technology; aimed at addressing today’s pain points in Radiology

Collaboration agreements announced to expand offerings on new medical imaging platform Calantic TM Digital Solutions across key disease areas

Digital Solutions across key disease areas Presenting new scientific data on investigational contrast agent

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As international leaders in the field of Imaging gather for the 2022 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting, Bayer Radiology, a leader in diagnostic imaging, will showcase its portfolio of products and solutions intended to address today’s most pressing issues facing the field of Radiology. In addition, Bayer will present new scientific data on an investigational contrast agent. The 2022 RSNA will take place from November 27 to December 1 in Chicago.

Bayer’s focus areas at RSNA represent the company’s commitment to help address staff shortages with solutions that focus on patient throughput and workflow efficiencies to drive automation and standardization, scientific investment for the benefit of patients and their physicians and leveraging the vast potential of data and AI.

Next generation CT technology and workflow solutions highlight integrated offerings that manage complexity and deliver accurate diagnostic information more efficiently.

Bayer’s introduction of Injector Management* software enables consistency and standardization by offering the ability to share common protocols through connected injectors. *not yet commercially available.

Bayer will showcase its next generation CT technology, MEDRAD Centargo CT Injection System (Centargo) at RSNA (Centargo is 510(k) pending and not available for sale in the US. The latest addition to Bayer’s CT portfolio is designed to drive workflow efficiency with design features that work in conjunction with Bayer’s portfolio of products to bring innovative technology to the imaging suite and introduce new technology in the areas of patient set-up.

Expanding AI offerings on CalanticTM Digital Solutions



Bayer is also announcing collaboration agreements with app developers Quantib, ClariPi, and EXINI Diagnostics to strategically expand the offering on its medical imaging platform CalanticTM Digital Solutions. The platform, which was launched recently, delivers access to applications, including those enabled by AI, for medical imaging. With these new collaboration agreements, Bayer is broadening the already available options for thoracic and neurological diseases on the platform by including tools which aim to aid in breast and prostate imaging.

Introducing app accelerator program CalanticTM SPARK



In addition, Bayer has recently launched CalanticTM SPARK, a new accelerator program for medical imaging app developers to further foster innovation in radiology AI. The program will initially focus on North America and Europe and is planned to be expanded to other regions including Asia-Pacific. Bayer offers a targeted program intended to accelerate market readiness for early-stage projects and offerings, providing advice spanning medical, regulatory, reimbursement expertise, and market access. Tapping the thriving start-up ecosystem of AI in medical imaging, Calantic SPARK provides program participants with a potential pathway towards commercialization and distribution through Calantic Digital Solutions. Details about Calantic SPARK will be presented at Bayer’s booth as well as the AI Showcase Theatre at the RSNA.

Corporate Symposiums

The Role of a High Relaxivity Contrast Agent in CNS and MRA Imaging



Monday, November 28, 9:30 a.m., (CT)



Room: S102AB

From AI Conception to Validation; The role of AI Orchestration Platforms



Al Showcase Theater Presentation



Monday, November 28, 1:00 p.m., (CT)



Room: S102AB

Collaboration Sparks, How Bayer is Engaging with the Startup Ecosystem.



Monday November 28, 11:00 a.m., (CT)



Room: AI Theatre

Techniques and Considerations in Liver Imaging.



Tuesday, November 29, 10:30 a.m., (CT)



Virtual Product Theatre

Driving AI Innovation to Assess Reimbursable Apps

Wednesday, November 30, 3:00 p.m., (CT)



Innovation Theatre

Scientific Presentation on an investigational new molecular entity

Bayer will be presenting results of early clinical trial data on an investigational contrast agent. Gadoquatrane is a gadolinium-based contrast agent in Phase II of development. The study investigated the pharmacokinetics including excretion pathways, safety and tolerability of gadoquatrane in healthy volunteers.

Session Number: R5A-SPNR; Dec 1; 12:15 – 12:45 p.m., (CT)

About Bayer



Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability, and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2021, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 44.1 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Find more information at https://pharma.bayer.com/

Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bayer

Follow us on Twitter: @BayerPharma

Forward-Looking Statements



This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Contacts

Media inquiries:

Jennifer May, phone, 412-656-8192

Email: [email protected]