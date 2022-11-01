Adoption of Cohesity-Managed SaaS Offerings Skyrockets as Customers Demand an Innovative, Efficient, and Simple Way to Secure and Manage Data

Cohesity Cloud Services Customer Count Leaps from Under 60 to Over 500 in Five Quarters; Adds New Workloads Protected Via SaaS; Makes SaaS Security Offerings Accessible to More Customers to Win the War Against Ransomware

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity, a leader in data security and management, today announced at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022 that it’s seeing exceptional growth and uptake in the adoption of Cohesity Cloud Services. Cohesity Cloud Services, previously called Data Management as a Service, is a portfolio of data management and security software as a service (SaaS) products that are managed by Cohesity and run on AWS.

Cohesity also announced support for new business-critical workloads, including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), that can be protected and secured via Cohesity SaaS offerings. And, in an era of escalating cyber threats, Cohesity is offering customers access to more Amazon S3 storage options for its popular cyber vaulting security SaaS offering, Cohesity FortKnox, that can help customers lower costs.

This announcement showcases the momentum and key advancements Cohesity continues to make after announcing a strategic collaboration with AWS to bring to market a set of data security and management SaaS offerings that are designed to provide customers with exceptional agility, security, scalability, flexibility, cost efficiencies, and reliability.

Customers Adopting Cohesity SaaS at a Rapid Pace

Cohesity has seen a significant increase in the number of customers that have deployed Cohesity SaaS offerings, catapulting from under 60 customers at the end of Q4 FY21 (July 2021) to over 500 customers at the end of Q1 FY23 (October 2022). Additionally, nearly 60% of Cohesity’s Cloud Services revenue comes from enterprises with $1B or more in revenue, indicating that large enterprises are embracing the company’s SaaS solutions.*

Cohesity is driving innovation with Cohesity Cloud Services in three areas that are critical in business today: security — inclusive of ransomware protection, cloud, and data management.

Protecting the World’s Most Critical Cloud Workloads

Much of the world’s critical apps and data reside in the cloud and must be protected. With Cohesity’s Cloud Services, customers can further secure and protect their Amazon S3 data as well as Salesforce (SFDC) data via Cohesity’s backup as a service offering.** This complements Cohesity’s data protection already available for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS), and other cloud service providers.

Cyber Vaulting as a Service That Meets RTO and Budget Requirements in the Ransomware Era

In an age of growing ransomware threats, companies know they need to deploy a 3-2-1 strategy, where a copy of an organization’s critical apps and data are kept in a separate, ‘air gapped’ environment. Many customers rely on Cohesity’s popular cloud-based cyber vaulting service, Cohesity FortKnox, for data isolation and ransomware protection. However, budgets vary and so do recovery time objectives (RTO). Cohesity will provide customers with options to help address these critical needs:

Cohesity FortKnox on Amazon S3 Standard-Infrequent Access Storage Class (Amazon S3 Standard-IA) : for data that is not accessed frequently but requires rapid access when needed. This option is already offered by Cohesity and includes immediate data recovery, with a minimum 30-day retention period.

: for data that is not accessed frequently but requires rapid access when needed. This option is already offered by Cohesity and includes immediate data recovery, with a minimum 30-day retention period. Cohesity FortKnox on Amazon S3 Glacier Flexible Retrieval (FR): a new, cost-effective cold storage option that provides SaaS cyber vaulting capabilities with recovery times ranging from minutes to hours, with a retention period of 90 days or longer.**

With both options, customers benefit from enhanced security including virtual air gapping, immutability with Amazon S3 Object Lock, role-based access control (RBAC), quorum, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and a Cohesity key management system (KMS).

Defeating Cyber Criminals with ML-based Threat Protection and Data Classification

Providing protection, detection, and recovery from ransomware or other cyberattacks is key to keeping businesses safe and enabling them to recover quickly with confidence. Announced at Cohesity’s ReConnect virtual conference, which can be viewed here, Cohesity DataHawk is a comprehensive SaaS-based data security solution that includes threat detection and scanning for ransomware attacks, automated data classification with machine learning (ML)-based pattern matching — to identify sensitive or critical data, as well as FortKnox cyber vaulting, all in one solution that’s simple to deploy.

Customer Quotes Endorsing Cohesity Cloud Services

“We are the fifth largest school district in the state of Georgia, serving over 50,000 students in the Atlanta area. We wanted to update our 3-2-1 backup strategy with a modern SaaS offering to improve our cyber resiliency and protect against ransomware attacks,” said Kurt Pritchett, senior network engineer, Clayton County Public Schools. “The simplicity and convenience of the Cohesity FortKnox SaaS offering was just what we needed to achieve this. Cohesity FortKnox also enabled the district to qualify for cyber insurance, while realizing greater efficiencies, time, and cost savings.”

“Hospitals, labs, and doctors’ offices around the world rely on Beckman Coulter’s diagnostic equipment to provide better healthcare, and secure, reliable data management is critical,” said Kevin Chi, IT Systems Engineer, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. “We have a cloud-first policy and utilize Cohesity’s backup as a service offering, which has empowered us to reduce our on-prem infrastructure, meet strict SLAs, comply with long-term retention policies, and improve our overall data security posture.”

“In order to back up on-prem servers and other cloud services, we wanted one cloud-based solution that would also provide ransomware protection. We found our answer with Cohesity’s backup as a service offering that runs on AWS,” said Michael Stegall, IT Director, Eurecat. “Now, we can monitor and manage backups and restores of all workloads, on-prem and on the cloud, from a single user interface, which also helps free up time to focus on other tasks. We also benefit from fast restores and great ransomware protection that is vital in today’s environment.”

Cohesity / AWS Quotes on Momentum with Cohesity Cloud Services

“We’re seeing rapid adoption of Cohesity’s SaaS offerings running on AWS as customers want to win the war against ransomware, accelerate hybrid cloud adoption, and enable over-stretched IT staff to focus on other business-critical tasks,” said Sanjay Poonen, CEO and President, Cohesity. “Customers also want flexibility in how to secure and manage their data — in the cloud, on-prem, at the edge, or hybrid — and with Cohesity, everything can be managed on one platform, via one UI. That’s simplification defined.”

“More customers are embracing SaaS offerings from Cohesity that run on AWS to further bolster data security and management,” said Ruba Borno, vice president, Worldwide Channels and Alliances, AWS. “We engaged in a strategic collaboration with Cohesity with the common goal of helping customers be more agile, innovate faster, and do more with data. We’ve made great progress, and we’re just getting started.”

*Growth metrics certified by Cohesity finance team



**Available in the coming months

About Cohesity SaaS

Cohesity SaaS is a portfolio of SaaS offerings that are managed by Cohesity and run in the cloud. The offerings, previously referred to as Data Management as a Service, give customers easy access to critical data management and security capabilities, such as cyber vaulting, backup and recovery, disaster recovery, threat protection and data classification, compliance — all provided via a SaaS model.

About Cohesity

Cohesity is a leader in data security and management. We make it easy to secure, protect, manage, and derive value from data — across the data center, edge and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multicloud data platform: backup and recovery, data security, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and analytics — reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.

