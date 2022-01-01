Ahead of the G20 Summit, Coordinating Minister Luhut Officially Launch PLN’s FSPP in Nusa Dua Bali

Nusa Dua, Bali, Nov 14, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan officially launch the Floating Solar Power Plant (FSPP) of the Muara Nusa Dua Reservoir owned by PLN Group on Friday (11/11). The presence of a new and renewable energy (NRE) based generator with a capacity of 100 kilowatt-peak (kWp) will also support the reliability of the electricity supply for the G20 Summit.

President Director of PLN, Darmawan Prasodjo (L) sits next to the Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, Luhut B. Pandjaitan

The launch of the Muara Nusa Dua FSPP was also attended by the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing of the Republic of Indonesia Basuki Hadimuljono and President Director of PLN Darmawan Prasodjo.

Luhut said the construction of FSPP was a concrete manifestation of Indonesia’s energy transition by intensively building EBT-based power plants. This is in line with Indonesia’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions towards net zero emission in 2060.

“We will build a lot FSPP. This is just intermittent, for the baseload we have geothermal, hydro power, and various kinds. Indonesia has 437 gigawatts (GW) of EBT potential, there is still plenty of room to grow,” Luhut said.

President Director of PLN Darmawan Prasodjo said the FSPP Muara Nusa Dua Reservoir is not only for showcase the G20 Summit, but a symbol of no more energy dilemmas in the future also. This action can changes dirty energy to clean energy. It is need to be done immediately to shape a better global future with lower cost.

“Our efforts to reduce greenhouse gases are not only because of international agreements and policies, because we do really care,” Darmawan said.

He explained that the solar power plant (SPP) which consists of 228 solarcell panels has been completed and successfully tested early October through the Smart Grid innovation. This innovation is one of PLN’s transformation programs that uses digital system technology to monitor and manage the supply of electrical energy according to load needs.

“Here the floating is domestically made, the frames are made within the country, all the equipment is domestic. In the future, there is still room for us to build national capacity,” Darmawan said.

Darmawan also emphasized PLN’s commitment to the energy transition towards net zero emissions in 2060 by prioritizing the generous natural potential as well as driving the national economy. According to him, by using local products in power plant construction, Indonesia’s economy can also be elevated.

“The energy transition requires more than USD 700 billion or Rp 10 thousand trillion. If it becomes the market share for foreign products, our economy will slow down, the job creation is not in Indonesia, but in other countries,” said Darmawan.

Through the subholding of PLN Indonesia Power, the company completed the FSPP Muara Nusa Dua Reservoir project in just 1.5 month. This FSPP was built on an area of 0.35 hectares or 1 percent of the area of the Muara Nusa Dua Reservoir.

This project was assigned by the government on July 19, 2022. In September 2022, a number of works were carried out starting from the licensing process, construction to the first phase of synchronization. Muara Nusa Dua GSPP received an operation-worthy certificate (SLO) on October 28, 2022.

“This PLTS project is also a manifestation of the company’s commitment to the principles of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in creating sustainable economic development,” he explained.

Darmawan also expressed his appreciation to the stakeholders involved, both from the Coordinating Ministry, related ministries, the Governor of Bali and other parties who have actively contributed to the development of the SPP.

“PLN’s responsibility is to provide electricity. However, in the future, with the energy transition, our main job is to take care of the environment, while electricity is our by product,” concluded Darmawan.

