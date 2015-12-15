Alcatraz AI Identifies Key Biometric Access Trends for 2023

Trends Driven by Rapidly Changing Work Environment, Business Drivers, and Employee Work Habits and Expectations of Privacy

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Alcatraz AI, a global leader in autonomous access control solutions, shared the trends that will have a significant impact on the biometric access control market in 2023: frictionless access control is here to stay; privacy and legal aspects of biometrics are more localized; changing work environments are driving enterprises to multimodal authentication; and, the market continues to accelerate cloud adoption with solutions that natively interact with their current infrastructure.

“Biometrics for access control are at a pivotal moment, driven by the changing nature of work environments and employee habits post-Covid, improvements in technology to better protect individual privacy, and expectations of technology solutions to improve efficiency,” said Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. “Corporate security teams have been asked not just to provide security, but address a multitude of business drivers impacted in part by these trends.”

Biometric Access Trends for 2023:

Frictionless Access is Here to Stay: The adoption of frictionless, or touchless access control was accelerating prior to Covid and in the post pandemic world, demand is growing more rapidly.

Regionalization of Privacy Laws: The privacy and legal aspects of biometrics are becoming more localized but also more consistent. Knowing and understanding privacy laws and working with vendors who prioritize privacy is paramount.

Growth of Multimodal Authentication: Multimodal authentication will continue to grow, with changing work environments and companies implementing a “zero trust” strategy. Enhancements in technology that allow multi-factor authentication at the speed of single-factor are improving security and reducing friction.

Increased Cloud Adoption: Enterprises have adopted cloud technologies across the business and see the value of cloud for their physical security systems giving them greater scale and flexibility.

About Alcatraz AI

Alcatraz AI transforms physical security through autonomous access control. With a vision of simplicity and security, Alcatraz leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to make security as frictionless and automated as possible; improving the administrative and end user experience while making spaces more safe and secure. Alcatraz’s facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection work natively with existing access control systems to enable enterprises to innovate and future-proof their security strategy through an all-in-one solution. www.alcatraz.ai

