ALIVER, a Fashion and Cosmetics Brand, Announces Launch of Temporary Glitter Spray Product

ALIVER debuts their new Temporary Glitter Spray, a shimmery spray for skin, hair, and clothing that adds sparkle and extra glamour this party season.

Aurora, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – November 7, 2022) – ALIVER, a popular skincare and cosmetics company, is excited to introduce its newest product, Temporary Glitter Spray. People have an ardent desire for products that will help them stand out from the crowd during this time of year, and they enjoy expressing themselves. This is reflected in their fun and festive new Glitter Spray, which is now available for purchase and can be used to make skin, body, hair, and clothes shimmer and glow.

According to Alive, the brand’s founder, “We put the Glitter Spray to the test in the market. We initially sold the product through our social media channels with limited stock, and it received a tremendous response. As a result, we decided to produce more and put it on the market.”

Glitter Spray

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8703/143107_36758b8c94938b34_001full.jpg

The temporary Glitter Spray from Elaimei, a sub-brand of ALIVER, is a delightful delicate glitter powder for added sparkle and extra glamour. With each new product ALIVER introduces, the brand establishes itself as an industry innovator while focusing on delivering products that their clients will enjoy using.

ALIVER’s Mission

ALIVER is a brand that was created with the customer in mind, and customer satisfaction is an important part of the company’s mission. After years of experimenting with professional salon service, they understand what is important to clients. Everything the ALIVER team does is to support and encourage people on their journey of self-discovery. They innovate to inspire a new type of care and to express an individual’s unique beauty. Or, as the ALIVER mission statement puts it, “Every inch of your body matters; our philosophy is to turn chaos into simple fun: with naturally-active ingredients and transform those into potent formulas.”

ALIVER is known for its cosmetics as well as its extensive line of nailcare products and tools. All their popular products are cruelty-free.

About ALIVER

ALIVER is the creation of Alive, who was once too busy to visit a nail salon. Taking this as inspiration, Alive launched the first nail salon collection in 2016 so that people could get a manicure and take care of their hands without leaving their homes. Because of the success of the nail products, she expanded the line to include the entire salon series from head to toe. Following the nail care line, a hair care, skin care, body care, and makeup collection were created. “Beauty is not a chore; it can be available from the comfort of our own couch.”

CONTACT: To learn more about ALIVER, their brand-new Temporary Glitter Spray, or to arrange an interview for an article, please contact the Company.

Media Contact

Organization: ALIVER Cosmetics

Contact Person: Helen Lin

Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.aliver.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143107