Alkira Partners with Infoblox to Simplify Cloud App Management

Alliance promises to deliver centralized management for distributed applications across multiple regions and clouds

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alkira, the cloud networking pioneer, has partnered with Infoblox to make it easier for enterprises to manage applications in complex distributed compute environments.





Infoblox provides critical domain name and IP management and security services. Alkira’s Cloud Networking as a Service (CNaaS) simplifies deployment and management of networks from data center to cloud.

The partnership between Infoblox and Alkira enables organizations to deploy Infoblox combined with Alkira’s Cloud Network as a Service to manage DNS, DHCP, IPAM and DNS security across multiple cloud regions and multiple clouds.

Many organizations already rely on Infoblox to deploy services for on-premises networks. Now they can extend the same services over many different cloud environments.

Infoblox’s patented Grid technology provides a unified platform for core network services. This is straightforward to implement for data center deployments but more complex in distributed cloud environments where separate instances need to be manually deployed and configured for each cloud.

Alkira simplifies the process using a point and click GUI. Customers can deploy multiple instances of Infoblox, assign them different roles, and implement multi-region, multi-cloud networks using the Infoblox Anycast capability.

Amir Khan, chief executive officer of Alkira, said: “Digital transformation is about eliminating complexity. With many more end-points and proliferating and widely distributed applications, it’s getting harder than ever to manage the sprawl. Secure IP address and DNS management are critical to network security and resilience. Infoblox is the undisputed leader in this space. We’re making it simpler to deploy those capabilities in complex cloud environments.”

Guy Daley, VP corporate strategy and business development, Infoblox, said: “Managing distributed applications in the cloud is tough. Different cloud service providers do the same things in different ways. Routing tables, subnets, Internet gateways, UDRs and peering come in a variety of flavors. The more cloud you’re in, the harder it becomes to manage all these constructs. Teaming Infoblox with Alkira makes it an order of magnitude easier.”

To learn more about how Alkira’s partnership with Infoblox benefits customers, please visit Alkira’s blog post on the subject here.

About Alkira

Alkira is the leader in cloud networking as a service. We unify multiple clouds, sites, and users via an enterprise network built entirely in the cloud. The network is managed using the same controls, policies, and security network admins know, can instantly scale as needed, and is available as a service. There is no new hardware to deploy, no software to download, and no cloud architecture to learn. Alkira’s solution is trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, leading system integrators, and global managed service providers. Learn more at alkira.com and follow us @alkiranet.

About Infoblox

Infoblox is the leader in next generation DNS management and security. More than 13,000 customers, including over 75% of the Fortune 500, rely on Infoblox to scale, simplify and secure their hybrid networks to meet the modern challenges of a cloud-first world. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com.

Contacts

Alkira press contact:

Eriika Sparks



[email protected]

