AnaptysBio to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Dan Faga, chief executive officer of AnaptysBio, will represent the company in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Conference on Monday November 14th, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT; members of its senior management team will also be hosting investor meetings at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 16th, 2022.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the AnaptysBio website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics. We are developing immune cell modulators, including two checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory disease: rosnilimab, our anti-PD-1 agonist program in Phase 2 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe alopecia areata; and ANB032, our anti-BTLA agonist program. AnaptysBio is also developing imsidolimab, our anti-IL-36R antibody in Phase 3 for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP. We also have additional preclinical programs and discovery research of potentially innovative immunology therapeutics, including ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist antibody for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. AnaptysBio has also developed multiple therapeutic antibodies in an immuno-oncology collaboration with GSK, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly)), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (GSK4074386).

Contact:
Dennis Mulroy
AnaptysBio, Inc.
858.732.0201
[email protected]

 

