Anumana Acquires NeuTrace, Establishing a Comprehensive Electrophysiology Deep-Learning Development Platform and Product Pipeline

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Anumana, an AI-driven health technology company and portfolio company of nference, announced today it has acquired NeuTrace, a medical technology company advancing novel in-procedure AI applications for electrophysiology (EP). The acquisition includes the NeuTrace EP Data Biome platform and a portfolio of AI-enabled EP software applications in development. As part of the transaction, nference acquired rights to the Data Biome platform for uses outside of the cardiovascular field.

The acquisition positions Anumana as a leader in AI medical software development for cardiac electrophysiology, with a combined development capability – powered by nference’s nSights real world evidence generation platform – that can integrate a patient’s entire electronic medical record (EMR) with corresponding electrocardiograms (ECG) taken from the surface of the body and cardiac electrograms (EGM) taken from within the heart.

Rooted in deep data science and covered by more than 35 pending and registered patents, the NeuTrace EP Data Biome is a proprietary and device-agnostic platform for holistic in-procedure data integration and novel real-time AI applications. A portfolio of EP applications is under development with the potential to increase procedure accuracy, reduce procedure time, and improve patient safety and outcomes. Advanced deep learning techniques on in-procedure EGM and ECG data feeds, combined with pre- and post-procedure ECG and EMR data records, will enable new and improved ECG-AI based diagnostic and pre-diagnostic algorithms for early disease detection and treatment.

“Anumana is pioneering new ground in cardiology AI software solutions that span the entire patient journey,” said David McMullin, chief business officer of Anumana. “With its deep learning models detecting patterns too subtle for the human eye to see, from undiagnosed disease in routine ECGs to real-time EGM signals during critical EP procedures, Anumana is on a mission to improve patient care by unlocking the electrical language of the heart as never before.”

“We’ve been impressed by the complementary depth, breadth, and strength of the Anumana and nference teams and are excited by the transformative potential of the combined organizations,” said Srijoy Mahapatra, M.D., president and chief operating officer of NeuTrace. “Combining the power of NeuTrace’s EP Data Biome with EMR and other data modalities of nference’s nSights platform has the potential to unlock game-changing AI applications in early cardiovascular disease detection, rhythm management, and EP procedure safety, efficacy, and effectiveness, for improved long-term outcomes.”

“NeuTrace promises to significantly improve care through applied AI in both expert and non-expert EP labs,” said Pierre Jais, M.D., LYRC-Bordeaux and NeuTrace medical advisor. “As new tools come on-line in the EP lab, we will need artificial intelligence more than ever. By pairing these intraprocedural data with ECGs and full medical records, Anumana has the opportunity for AI-tailored recommendations patient-by-patient, which would be true precision medicine.”

“Electrophysiology and other cardiology procedures are extremely rich in data that has largely remained untapped when it comes to machine learning and deep learning techniques,” said K. Shivkumar, M.D., Ph.D., Director of UCLA Cardiac Arrhythmia Center & Interventional Cardiovascular Programs.* “The techniques and products that Anumana and nference are developing, especially when integrated with NeuTrace’s in-procedure technology, are groundbreaking not only in cardiology, but also when applied to other organs such as the brain and kidney. I look forward to the next-gen technologies that Anumana and nference’s combination with NeuTrace will produce.”

About NeuTrace

NeuTrace was founded by Dr. K.Shivkumar and his colleagues, and molded with the business vision and guidance from Raghu Mendu and NC Murthy, along with leading AI/ML and Data technology experts. NeuTrace’s mission is to democratize clinical practice, starting with cardiac electrophysiology, by applying its agnostic technology platform and AI in clinical procedures, to greatly improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and safety of patient care and outcomes.

About Anumana

Anumana, an AI-driven health technology company and portfolio company of nference and Mayo Clinic Platform, is harnessing industry-leading AI and translational science to unlock the electrical language of the heart as never before. Anumana algorithms have been developed, trained, and validated using clinical data from Mayo Clinic and other leading institutions to detect hidden diseases using ECG-AI and enhance and improve EP procedures through real-time AI techniques. Multiple Anumana algorithms have received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation and are currently undergoing rigorous clinical trial validation. Anumana software devices are designed for real-world physician use, integrating into existing workflows at the point-of-care, thereby reducing costs and enhancing quality of life. Anumana algorithms are investigational medical devices and have not yet received regulatory approval or clearance. For more information, visit anumana.ai and follow Anumana on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About nference

Through its powerful technology platform and software, nference is transforming health care by making biomedical knowledge computable. Its partnership with Mayo Clinic and other renowned academic medical centers has given nference an opportunity to synthesize decades of institutional knowledge, producing real-world evidence in real-time by converting large amounts of de-identified data into deep insights to advance discovery and development of diagnostics and therapeutics. Its proprietary AI-enabled software platform, nSights, has been used to accelerate life sciences research, development, and clinical care in significant ways, including biomarker discovery and validation, real-world evidence generation leveraging real-world data, early disease detection, public health policy generation and validation, and more. For more information, visit www.nference.com and follow nference on LinkedIn and Twitter.

*Dr. Shivkumar is a founder of NeuTrace, and the views expressed by him are his own and do not represent the views of UCLA.

