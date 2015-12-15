Avalyn Pharma Invited to Participate in the Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

SEATTLE , Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avalyn Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of targeted therapies for life-threatening pulmonary diseases, announced that Lyn Baranowski and Marc Schneebaum, Avalyn Pharma’s chief executive and chief financial officers will participate in the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference being held virtually November 29 – December 1, 2022.  

Ms. Baranowski will join Evercore biotechnology research analyst, Josh Schimmer, MD for a fireside chat on November 29, 2022, at 1:00pm ET. Dr. Schimmer will discuss Ms. Baranowski’s vision for the company as well as Avalyn’s corporate and clinical development strategy, including the role inhaled therapies can play in treating serious lung diseases. In addition, Ms. Baranowski and Mr. Schneebaum will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

Presentation details:

Date & Time: November 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time
Moderator: Josh Schimmer, MD, Senior Managing Director, Evercore ISI  

The fireside chat may be accessed by registered attendees from the Evercore ISI platform.

About Avalyn Pharma 

Avalyn is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare respiratory diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other interstitial lung diseases (ILD). ILDs are characterized by scarring, decline in lung function, reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and are associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow ILD progression but are associated with significant toxicities, which restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn is developing a pipeline of inhaled therapeutics designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication to the site of disease. AP01, Avalyn’s lead candidate, is an inhaled formulation of pirfenidone optimized for delivery via inhalation. In a recent clinical study of two doses assessed in 91 individuals with IPF, AP01 demonstrated the potential to improve both efficacy and safety over existing therapy. More information can be found at www.avalynpharma.com. 

CONTACT: Investors:  
Marc Schneebaum  
Chief Financial Officer, Avalyn Pharma, Inc 
[email protected]  

Media: 
Aline Sherwood 
Scienta Communications 
[email protected]

