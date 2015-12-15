Bavarian Nordic to Present at Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – November 11, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX:  BAVA) today announced that Paul Chaplin, President & CEO will provide a corporate presentation at the Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 8:35 am GMT (9:35 am CET).

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.bavarian-nordic.com/investor/events.aspx?event=6652.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications. Phone +45 61 77 47 43
U.S.: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors (US), Tel: +1 781 686 9600

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is also approved in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Related Stories

Candel Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at SITC Annual Meeting with Data on CAN-2409 in Combination with Nivolumab in a Phase 1 Mechanistic Clinical Trial in Patients with High-Grade Glioma

Paving the way for better diagnosis, treatment and care in pulmonary fibrosis

ImCheck Presents Initial Patient Data from the EVICTION-2 Clinical Trial at SITC Annual Meeting

Hucu.ai Joins StartUp Health Perks Program to Help Health-Tech Companies Achieve Health Moonshots

LBank Exchange Lists FOGnet (FOGNET) on November 11, 2022

LBank Exchange Lists Kusunoki Samurai (KUSUNOKI) on November 10, 2022

You may have missed

Candel Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at SITC Annual Meeting with Data on CAN-2409 in Combination with Nivolumab in a Phase 1 Mechanistic Clinical Trial in Patients with High-Grade Glioma

Bavarian Nordic to Present at Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference

Paving the way for better diagnosis, treatment and care in pulmonary fibrosis

ImCheck Presents Initial Patient Data from the EVICTION-2 Clinical Trial at SITC Annual Meeting

Hucu.ai Joins StartUp Health Perks Program to Help Health-Tech Companies Achieve Health Moonshots

error: Content is protected !!