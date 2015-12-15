BioDynamix Launches Its Latest Product ‘Joint Genesis’ to Fight Joint Problems

El Paso, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – November 28, 2022) – Joint health specialists BioDynamix has recently launched Joint Genesis™ to help people improve their joint function. The product targets the synovial fluid, which fills the joint cavity and hydrates, cushions, and nourishes the cartilage tissue, allowing for smooth and comfortable movement of the joints.

Its formula is the first in the world to combine Mobilee® – an advanced ingredient shown to support the health of the synovial fluid – with French Maritime Pine Bark, which helps to promote a healthy inflammatory response in the joint space.

BioDynamix’s philosophy is based on the principle “nature knows best.” Instead of treating symptoms with conventional short-term solutions, the company investigates the underlying reason for the health issue and looks for nature’s finest ingredients clinically demonstrated to attack the problem at its source. This allows them to create effective and lasting outcomes.

The company has two other joint formulas in its product range: U-Flex Gold™ and Calmex™. U-Flex Gold™ contains Curcumin Phytosome®, a proprietary version of curcumin, which is one of nature’s most potent anti-inflammatories. Curcumin Phytosome® is a cutting-edge delivery system that increases curcumin’s bioavailability by a factor of 29. In other words, it’s absorbed 29 times more effectively by the body than regular curcumin.

Calmex™ is a topical product that addresses problem regions and flare-ups from the outside, whereas Joint Genesis™ and U-Flex Gold™ target discomfort and an unhealthful inflammatory response from the inside. As a topical solution, Calmex™ combines a proprietary Anti-Inflammatory Blend with an Advanced Absorption Blend to provide quick and effective results.

All the formulas in the BioDynamix range are manufactured and packaged in the United States in a climate-controlled, FDA-inspected facility that follows current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). This guarantees the strictest standards in quality control to ensure the finest, purest, and most effective products imaginable.

To ensure as many people as possible can benefit from their formulas, the company uses vegetarian, vegan-friendly, and gluten-free ingredients.

About BioDynamix

BioDynamix redefines optimum joint health through its portfolio of cutting-edge, research-backed joint health solutions, together with educational resources and personalized support.

