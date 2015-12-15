Biofrontera Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 14, 2022

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announces it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 14, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call that same day beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss those results, provide a business update and answer questions.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event: Biofrontera Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time
Conference call: 1-877-877-1275 (U.S.)
1-412-858-5202 (international)
Webcast: Live and 90-day replay webcast are available here and at www.investors.biofrontera-us.com.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Contacts

Biofrontera Inc.
Anke zur Mühlen
+1 781 486 1539
[email protected]

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
+1 212 201 6614
[email protected]

