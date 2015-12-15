BiomX to Host Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on November 9, 2022

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and a live audio webcast on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET, to report third quarter 2022 financial results and provide business updates.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-0724 (U.S.) or 1-201-389-0898 (International). The live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.biomx.com.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

BiomX, Inc.
Anat Primovich
Corporate Project Manager
+97250-6977228
[email protected] 

Investor Relations:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
John Mullaly
[email protected] 

