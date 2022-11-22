Bolide (BLID) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 16, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Bolide (BLID) on November 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BLID/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Saving investors time and money and earning them market-leading yields, Bolide (BLID) is a next-generation decentralized yield aggregator that optimizes the deployment of its clients’ digital assets across multiple platforms. Its native token BLID has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on November 16, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Bolide

Bolide is a next-generation decentralized yield aggregator that optimizes the deployment of its clients’ digital assets across multiple platforms, saving investors time and money and earning them market-leading yields.

Users choose a Strategy and place assets on a smart contract. The smart contract then invests assets with the Algorithmic-based Strategy on lending and farming protocols, third-party DeFi projects. All rewards earned from third-party DeFi projects are converted into BLID coins and paid to users.

The Bolide project is designed and developed by an experienced team, that has been part of the DeFi world since it started. The team is committed to the idea that Decentralized Finance is the New Black.

About BLID Token

BLID is Bolide’s native revenue-share and governance token, and plays a pivotal role in the dynamics of the Bolide ecosystem. While all tokens are minted at the deployment process on the Ethereum blockchain, since Bolide protocol is working on cross/multi-chain strategies, BLID token is also bridged to BSC chain using Multichain.

The total supply of BLID is 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 15% is allocated to the team, 40% is provided for investors, 7.5% is allocated to the company, 7.5% is provided for incentives, 10% will be used for marketing, and the remaining 20% is reserved for future needs.

The BLID token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on November 16, 2022, investors who are interested in the Bolide investment can easily buy and sell BLID token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

