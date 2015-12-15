Bonita Hair Clinic Pioneers Cutting-Edge Hair Transplant Procedures for Hair, Beard, and Eyebrow Loss

Brussels, Belgium–(Newsfile Corp. – November 18, 2022) – Bonita Hair Clinic, a leading hair transplant clinic, has earned recognition for providing cutting-edge transplantation services to patients from around the world. The clinic recently celebrated completing over 10,000 successful operations this past year.

Bonita Hair Clinic serves its patients as a long-term partner in health care and cosmetic hair treatments. The clinic’s trained clinicians provide a range of services to manage and treat hair loss and achieve the highest levels of patient satisfaction in the industry. The clinic currently offers hair, beard and mustache, and eyebrow transplantations. Each of these microsurgical procedures is applied in hospital environments to resolve hair loss problems with innovative grafting techniques that transfer and implant new hair from other parts of the body without scaring or tissue damage. Each procedure relies on the latest technology products in sterile and safe patient environments.

“The team at Bonita Hair Clinic is well equipped to care for you during the entirety of your hair transplantation journey,” remarked Vedat Aktepe, Founder of Bonita Hair Clinic. “Our certified providers are dedicated to developing personal relationships with each patient, and we have a passion for helping patients restore their confidence by treating hair, beard, and eyebrow loss,” she added.

Founded in 2013 by Vedat Aktepe, Bonita Hair Clinic’s work in the hair transplantation field has quickly made the clinic an international destination and respected leader. Thousands of hair, beard, and eyebrow transplantations have been carried out by expert staff, who each embrace personalized solutions for clients that consider their hair, skin structure, and face shape.

Bonita Hair Clinic is currently accepting new patients. To learn more about Bonita Hair Clinic and treatments for hair, beard, and eyebrow loss, please visit BonitaHairClinic.com.

