Boston University Questrom School of Business Dean Susan Fournier Receives Prestigious ACR Fellow Award

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Association for Consumer Research (ACR) announces Susan Fournier, the Allen Questrom Professor and Dean of the Questrom School of Business at Boston University, as its latest ACR Fellow.

The ACR Fellow Award, instituted in 1979, recognizes the career contributions of ACR individuals and is both nominated and voted on by established academics in the marketing scholar community. In appreciation of her expertise and perspective, Dr. Fournier will address the entire academic marketing community in a keynote address at the 2023 ACR Conference next October in Seattle, Washington. For a list of previous ACR Fellow Award winners, please visit the ACR website: https://www.acrwebsite.org/web/core-activities/acr-fellow-awardees.aspx

“The ACR Fellow Award is the among the highest honors in the marketing academy,” said Rajiv Vaidyanathan, Executive Director of ACR and Professor of Marketing at the University of Minnesota Duluth. “ACR Fellows have produced scholarly work that has left a significant impact on our understanding of consumer behavior and marketing practice, forever shaping our collective thinking on human behavior.”

Dr. Fournier’s research on brands, brand communities, and the relationships consumers build with brands is among the most cited and respected research in the marketing academic community. Her seminal 1998 publication, “Consumers and their Brands,” has been cited over 12,000 times and forms the foundation for modern work on branding and consumer behavior. Dr. Fournier received five best article awards for her work and in 2021 was recognized by the Society of Consumer Psychology for her Distinguished Scientific Contributions to the field. Her collection of published research on topics including customer satisfaction, consumers’ conflicted relationships with technology, brand building and the creation of shareholder value, the management of person-brands, and brand management in an era of heightened socio-political risks registers over 31,000 citations, ranking her among the top 2% of all scientific researchers on this metric. Fournier has also authored dozens of best-selling case studies that bring her research into the classrooms of business schools across the globe.

Susan earned her PhD from the University of Florida and is in her 28th year as a marketing academic, 18 of these at Questrom. She is the school’s first woman dean and its first academic dean in over 40 years. Prior to Questrom, Susan served on the faculty of Harvard Business School and Dartmouth Tuck School, and prior to her academic career, spent 10 years in industry as VP at Young & Rubicam Advertising and in market research and management roles at Polaroid Corporation and Yankelovich Clancy Shulman.

About the Boston University Questrom School of Business

Founded in 1913, the Boston University Questrom School of Business is a global top-tier academic research business school. Led by Allen Questrom Professor and Dean, Susan Fournier, Questrom develops business leaders who create value for the world. Questrom redefines transformational business programs, strengthens partnerships with the business community, advances the impact of research on business, and manages the school as a high-performing enterprise committed to excellence with a service mindset. Comprising a renowned full-time faculty of 165 researchers, teaching faculty, and accomplished practitioners, Questrom generates insights to address today’s business challenges and prepares students with the tools they need to succeed from Day 1 in their professional lives. Questrom’s portfolio of academic programs is robust and includes a Top 20 undergraduate program of over 2,200 students; distinctive MBA offerings including 900 students in a full- and part-time MBA, the affordable Online MBA and specialty MBAs in social impact, health, and digital technology; several thriving specialized masters programs in areas including business analytics, mathematical finance, and management studies; and a rigorous PhD program. More than 50,000 Questrom alumni form a powerful global network of leaders driving value creation that changes the world.

For more information, visit bu.edu/Questrom

