BrightInsight Ranked 217th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

701% revenue growth underscores BrightInsight’s position as the de facto digital health platform for the world’s top biopharma and medtech companies

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions, today announced it ranked 217th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. BrightInsight grew 701% between 2018 and 2021 and ranked 43rd of the 101 Fast 500 companies based in the Bay Area.

“It’s been a banner year for BrightInsight, with expansion across new and existing customers, product portfolio growth, and the launch of the BrightInsight Ecosystem, a global partner ecosystem to enable digital innovation, scale and adoption,” said Kal Patel, MD, CEO and Co-founder, BrightInsight. “The significant growth that BrightInsight achieved reflects our highly differentiated technology and our team’s proven ability to deliver for our customers. The world’s leading biopharma and medtech companies trust BrightInsight to bring patient apps, Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), algorithms and more to market quickly in a compliant manner, to ultimately add value to their therapies and devices, and support the patient journey.”

In 2022, BrightInsight launched its Disease Management Solution for biopharma and medtech companies to enhance the patient experience and drive value for their therapies and devices, as well as a Connected Diagnostics Platform for leading in vitro diagnostics companies to transform device management from reactive to proactive. BrightInsight also announced new customers including Sanofi and bioMérieux and an expanded enterprise agreement with CSL Behring to scale their rare disease digital health apps across regions and therapies.

Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About BrightInsight:

BrightInsight provides the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions. When speed matters, we help companies accelerate time to market for regulated digital health offerings across therapeutic areas, including apps, healthcare provider interfaces, analytics dashboards, algorithms, medical devices, connected combination products, diagnostics and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). BrightInsight replaces the need for lengthy and complex ‘build from scratch’ implementations by offering configurable software solutions and a proven platform built on Google Cloud under a Quality Management System to support global security, privacy and regulatory requirements. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

